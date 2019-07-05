The Company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

The Position: Multimedia Journalist for news platforms (MMJ)

KSAT12 News (San Antonio, ABC) is seeking a multi-skilled journalist to join our innovative team of storytellers. Qualified candidates will be strong visual storytellers with a strong background in writing, shooting and editing for broadcast news as well as online, social media and mobile platforms. The ideal candidate is resourceful, has a competitive spirit, is aggressive on breaking news, can develop strong contacts in the community, and is committed to producing compelling, high-quality stories for all our platforms. The right candidate for this position is willing to try new things to elevate their storytelling, including innovating with new storytelling tools and techniques that can serve the story and the audiences in creative new ways.

Responsibilities:

Research, write, shoot, and edit assigned stories for multiple platforms; including broadcast, web, social, mobile;

Strong live reporter, who can walk viewers through a story in a compelling, creative, lively way;

Responsible for enterprise newsgathering;

Maintain station-assigned camera and assorted equipment; see that all equipment is kept clean, in good repair and is properly stored while on assignment, at the Station and when off the KSAT property;

Must be able to work a flexible schedule that includes nights, overnights, weekends and holidays;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines

Qualifications:

Prefer candidates with a minimum of 3 years of experience in a commercial newsroom.

College degree in journalism/communications preferred;

Computer literacy, including newsroom computer systems;

Prior anchoring experience a plus;

Experience with broadcast-quality camera equipment;

Ability to edit video on non-linear editing equipment;

Good driving record (must have a Class “C” driver’s license)

Ability to lift and carry up to 50lbs.

To apply, send resume and digital portfolio to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

bkearney@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary's Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS

