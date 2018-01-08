KSAT12 News is seeking a dynamic news producer to join our top-rated news team. Qualified candidates will have a strong background in breaking news and weather, and solid editorial judgment that translates across all our media platforms. The newscast and multimedia producer will be a self-starter committed to producing quality newscasts that show accuracy, creativity and attention to detail, as well as the ability to write actively for a developing newscast, all while meeting tight deadlines. No “time fillers” wanted; only producers who are eager to use all the resources at their disposal to produce compelling newscasts and multimedia content.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the complete preparation of the newscast, including story development, writing for our on-air product, creating graphics for the newscast;

Work in tandem with the Newsroom Managers, other newscast Producer, Promotions Producer, Reporters, Photographers, Editors, Assignments Editors, Anchors, and Production Staff;

Coordinate, manage and effectively time the newscast in the control room;

Produce content for our website (KSAT.com) and our social media platforms as needed.

Qualifications:

Working knowledge of contemporary television production techniques;

Knowledge of ENPS a plus;

Demonstrated ability to write, produce and oversee editing for an active newscast;

Excellent interpersonal, communication and time-management skills;

Ability to remain calm under pressure, while working in a fast-paced environment with frequent deadlines;

A minimum of 2 years’ newscast producing experience;

College degree preferred, in Journalism and/or Communications;

Willingness to work flexible schedules, that could include mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Mail resumes and tapes to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 North St. Mary's

San Antonio, Texas 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.





