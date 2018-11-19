The Company: KSAT12 is the #1 News & Information Station in South Texas, a proud Graham Media Group station with top ratings & a connection to the community that can’t be beat. Known for our innovative spirit and high production values, we’re moving at the speed of light to take our game to the next level.

We’ve launched one of the nation’s first fully-programmed, live linear streams – complete with a dedicated OTT Local Newscast. Now we’re looking for a creative digital producer who can help us carve out a niche of locally-produced and curated programming that will serve those viewers who aren’t accustomed to following our legacy programming schedule, but who instead expect us to follow THEIR lifestyle schedule. We’re searching for the right person to embrace our vision of what a local OTT channel can be.

The Position: KSAT-TV’s new OTT Curator will create new shows developed from our own locally-produced news & lifestyle content to bring a stronger, more vibrant San Antonio voice to our streaming audience. Additionally, they’ll use their talents and imagination to develop new, original program opportunities that will serve as a catalyst for news and information in the digital space.

The right person for this new position will be creative, with strong writing, shooting and editing skills – a STORYTELLER of the highest caliber who’s up for anything and willing to experiment with a new platform for news and information. They’re a highly-creative producer/storyteller with skills rooted in journalism, who’s loaded with initiative, ideas, and a solid game plan to execute those ideas in an innovate environment that supports collaboration, risk-taking and innovation.

Responsibilities:

Concept-building, writing, shooting & editing long-form and short-form content for KSAT’s new live-linear streaming product

Solid news judgement

Solid computer skills

Comfortable learning & experimenting with new technology

Be a brand ambassador for KSAT-TV, KSAT12 NEWS, SA LIVE and KSAT.com, understanding that this is a position that looks for opportunities to build on content from all KSAT properties.

Adept at working across multiple departments within parent organization, to include News, Sales, Creative Services and Engineering, as well as our corporate digital team

Maintain station-assigned equipment, keeping it clean, in good repair and properly stored while on assignment, at the Station and when off KSAT property.

The ability to learn the “nuts-n-bolts” of how the OTT platform is served and a strong desire to learn new technology to make the OTT channel a great user experience.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, RTF, Mass Communications, Convergence Media or other related fields preferred;

2-5 years of experience in a digital media newsroom;

Exceptional writing, copy editing, non-linear video editing skills – proficiency with the Creative Cloud suite of products a plus;

Proficient with broadcast-quality camera equipment as well as DSLR photography equipment;

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

No phone calls, please.

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

