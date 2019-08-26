KSAT12, the Graham Holdings owned ABC affiliate in San Antonio, Texas, has an immediate opening for a Photographer.

KSAT12 News is looking for a visual storyteller to join our award-winning news team. We’re looking for a news photographer eager to join a staff that values innovation, collaboration and creativity in an ever-expanding digital age

EXPERIENCE

Excellent photographer in News gathering & News production

Must be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images; strong NPPA-style preferred

Able to work independently and capture informative and reliable news gathering video and audio for broadcast

Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy

Work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure

Must be fully knowledgeable in all aspects of ENG field operations

Must be a proficient editor working with newer systems

Must be able to operate a microwave truck; satellite truck experience is a plus

Must have strong understanding of computer/IT workflows

Must understand File Transfer Protocols

Solve technical issues in the field

REQUIREMENTS

Prefer candidate with education background in Communications/Journalism.

Minimum two years prior ENG photography experience.

Hold a valid Texas driver's license and ability to maintain a safe driving record

Must be able to work evenings, weekends & holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

TO APPLY, PLEASE SEND RESUME VIA EMAIL TO:

Mario Orellana

morellano@ksat.com

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

KSAT12

1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

