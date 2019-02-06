Promotion Producer

KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive news reporting style and for our daily, fast-paced promotion that drives viewership and follows a marketing plan to keep us at #1. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

Follow the KSAT12 Marketing plan by researching, writing, editing daily news topical and image promotion and Public Service Announcements for KSAT12/ABC, MeTV, KSAT.com, and digital media. You will work hand-in-hand with the News Department, attend news meetings, write several live news updates, and edit video to match your scripts. You must be up on current events, and you must keep up with breaking news and be able to produce promos on tight deadlines. You should be familiar with producing, shooting video, and editing with Premiere or some other software. You should be a self-starter with the ability to work independently. You must understand news and have a thirst for promoting stories for the #1 newscasts in the market. This position is temporary and will last approximately 3 months. Shift is from 12:00pm-8:00pm, M-F.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Write several news topical promos and work directly with reporters and producers to develop an effective tease.

Produce, shoot, edit several topical promos throughout the day and evening.

Proficient, creative writing skills are a must.

Editing (Premiere or similar) skill preferred.

You must keep up with breaking news and have a hunger to keep our newscasts #1 in the market. You must be very competitive!

You must watch news on television and understand the role of promotion in making our news stories relevant to the viewers of South Texas.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent writing skills are imperative.

Two or more years of experience producing content for television promos or newscasts.

Strong ability to write and edit copy, and shoot and edit video.

Ability to work under very tight deadlines, and face intense pressure to write effective news teases by working in conjunction with reporters and anchors.

Effective internal and external communication skills.

Understand KSAT12’s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume to:

David Cuccio, Creative Services Director

KSAT12 News

dcuccio@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

No phone calls, please.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

