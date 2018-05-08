KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned-ABC affiliate in San Antonio, TX, is searching for a seasoned marketing professional to serve as its Research Director.

The successful candidate will create an information flow so KSAT can achieve revenue budgets and increase market share for its broadcast and digital stations. S/he will be responsible for producing ratings analysis and presentations for Sales department staff. S/he will be expected to prepare ratings projections for pre-buy program analysis, track business and market conditions, and manage the day to day operations of the Research Department.

Responsibilities will include:

Daily processing & compilation of overnight meter data. (Nielsen & Comscore)

Involvement in various trend analysis projects.

Active in developing audience estimates, sales pieces and presentations and organizing program information for sales staff.

Work with Traffic Hub to keep inventory and programming up to date

Work with sources to provide general research support and marketing materials for sales staff.

Go on Sales calls and assist in presenting research materials

The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications:

Media research experience required.

Excellent computer skills required.

Attention to detail and ability meet deadlines.

Experience with Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Media Sales, Scarborogh, Ad Views, Nielsen data, Comscore, Salesforce, Google Analytics, Social Media experience a plus

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary's Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

Send resume to:

Ashley Parker, General Sales Manager

aparker@ksat.com

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.