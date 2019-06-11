SA Live Producer

KSAT12, the ABC affiliate and a ratings leader in San Antonio, Texas is looking for a talented and experienced professional to join our SA Live team.

The role: Work in a collaborative environment and communicate with co-hosts, MMJs, and other producers to create fresh, fun, informative shows on a daily basis. You will also help develop stories for air and for the web. Strong mentoring and interpersonal skills are imperative. You must be very organized and have an innate ability to multi-task. Your workspace is an open area where there will not always be privacy or a quiet place to work.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Format daily rundowns: build out skeleton, write scripts & teases, add graphics for name supers and full screens, create video IDs

Work with the Sales Department to request assets from the Art Department.

Work with the team to develop the daily rundown.

Edit video b-roll, pre-taped interviews, post-show tapings, and kicker videos.

Line Produce the show in the control room: keep time, communicate with director & anchor teams, run Social News Desk On Air

Send out daily rundowns to internal teams with information about the next day’s show

Post show content onto the web and write up web stories to go along with videos

Help disperse web stories onto social media

Enterprise story ideas for both packages and live segments

Develop coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, fresh/compelling content.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Two or more years experience producing a daily, live program on TV or radio.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and must be comfortable working with co-hosts and other producers to develop the best content for the show.

Strong ability to write and edit copy and edit video.

Ability to work under very tight deadlines, and be comfortable working with a live, variety show.

Effective internal and external communication skills.

Knowledge of various research sources (web, print, film, tape, sound, music) with particular emphasis on expertise in using the web as a research tool.

Self-starter, eager to work on a small team, performing a wide range of functions.

Understand KSAT12’s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

Preferred candidate identified

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please send resume, references, and a link to your reel to David Cuccio, Director of Creative Services, KSAT12, dcuccio@ksat.com No phone calls please.

