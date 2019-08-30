KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned-ABC affiliate in San Antonio, TX is searching for a seasoned marketing professional to serve as its Sales Commercial Producer.

We are looking for someone who can shoot, write, produce and edit commercials for clients.

The Sales Producer will be responsible for coordinating and scheduling commercial production projects that are presented by the sales staff, an agency or an individual client. Other responsibilities include creatively writing, producing, shooting and editing commercials or sales presentation videos.

You will work closely with Account Executives and clients to create commercial concept, download and convert any video needed for on-air and perform various office and in-house video-related duties such as media transcoding and transfer/sharing.

You will also shoot and edit for SA Live promotions when necessary.

Qualifications



Experience with professional 3-chip and single-sensor broadcast cameras, cinema cameras, and DSLR’s (Sony & Canon)

Operate as one-man-band for on-location and in-house shoots

Must be able to orchestrate talent(s) and various environments for on-camera presentation, from single person to large groups

Strong communication skills are essential.

Experience with the following is preferred: field audio—wireless lavalier mic systems, mini mixers, shotgun mic, lighting—3-point, background lighting, proper exposure, color temperature, field teleprompter, short and long-form script writing and Adobe Suite

Proficient in Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects, and Media Encoder

Experience with exporting using various video codecs and file formats, as well as transcoding to different formats

Experience creating still and motion graphics—Full-Screens, Lower-Thirds, Transitions, and basic Animations

Experience on a MAC platform, Adobe Premier/Creative Cloud

Shooting and Editing for chroma key

Highly organized and detail-oriented, must be able to handle multiple projects at one time and meet tight AIR DATE deadlines.

Operate on in-house shared Network drives, where projects and files will be accessed and shared with other in-house producers. Must be able to maintain these shared drives, daily archiving and purging media and content.

3 years production/editing experience preferred

Have a positive attitude, be willing to adjust daily schedule & meet deadlines

Must keep up to date with the latest video formats, conversions, software and production essentials.

KSAT – TV

1408 N. St Mary’s St

San Antonio, TX 78215

Send resumes to: Ashley Parker, General Sales Manager aparker@ksat.com

No phone calls, please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.