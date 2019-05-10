KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. Now, we’re launching a new initiative to dramatically reinvent our approach to more completely connecting with our audiences.

The Position: Special Events Producer for KSAT Insider Program

We are looking for a creative thinker who’s one part event planner, one part digital storyteller; someone who can dream up cool special events on a monthly basis, then back up the dreams with relentlessly consistent attention to detail.

The right person for this innovative new role understands how to create the FOMO! They understand how to create compelling events & branded content on multiple platforms that will increase awareness of the KSAT Insider brand, drive brand visibility across all KSAT Owned & Operated platforms, recruit new members to the KSAT Insider community and build the TAO of KSAT - Total Audience Obsession among our KSAT audiences.

The Special Events Producer is a strong writer with mad marketing skills who knows their way around digital photography and editing systems. This person will capture, design and develop digital newsletters, graphics, animation, video, interviews, and content for use on all platforms. We’re looking for someone with a great writing style, a unique digital “voice” and is collaborative, innovative and thrives in a creative setting. If you’re up for a new challenge working with the News, Creative Services and Sales teams to develop something new and fresh in local news and content, we want to talk to you.

Responsibilities:

Develop, design and coordinate marketing and messaging integrations around special events for our KSAT Insiders membership program;

Collaborate with KSAT’s Special Events Coordinator to bring the concept to life so they can fully implement the event;

Ability to work on tight deadlines and shifting priorities;

Write, edit and coordinate content for event promotions, including insider e-mails, print pieces, and related internal and external marketing materials;

Shoot, Edit, & Design Digital Content to create a unique ad message and long-form video specifically for the web that drives specific brand objectives and promotes user sharing;

Research event opportunities and needs tied to current events and based on internal/external factors and emerging trends.

Qualifications:

The successful candidate will be incredibly detail-oriented and organized, capable of managing multiple concurrent projects on different timelines, and with a collaborative focus;

Skilled writer with a unique digital voice rooted in strong journalistic integrity;

Proficient with image-editing software such as Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere,Adobe Creative Suite;

Video shooting & editing skills;

Knowledge of best practices in regards to content creation and digital layouts;

Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices;

Exceptional writing, editing and communication skills rooted in marketing and advertising excellence

Knowledge of SEO principals, analytics and implementation

Must be able to work flexible hours that may include nights, weekends, overnight shifts and holidays.

To apply, send resume and digital portfolio to:

Bernice Kearney

News Director, KSAT 12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

No phone calls, please.

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.

