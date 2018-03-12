KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station located in San Antonio with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

We are looking for a Sports Editor to join our Sports Team. The right candidate will be a strong writer and video editor with solid non-linear editing skills, multi-platform sensibilities, able to work under tight deadlines and changing priorities.

The Sports Editor will produce, edit and help write sports segments in newscasts, sports specials and our weekly 30-minute sports show, utilizing contemporary production techniques. They will edit raw video from a variety of sources, collaborating with newscast producers and reporters to get stories ready for air. They will also record incoming feeds from satellite providers as well as KSAT field crews, and have the ability to pull in content from other file-based sources, including the internet.

Responsibilities:

Contribute sports stories and ideas for daily coverage and features;

Communicate with sports reporters and photographers to complete daily assignments for sports shows;

Contribute content for KSAT.com and social media channels;

Quickly write and edit sports content, meeting tight deadlines in a fast-paced newsroom;

Attend practices and/or assist photographers with postgame interviews, as needed;

Attend football games, shoot highlights for weekly Big Game Coverage segments;

Help write and edit games for Big Game Coverage during High School Football season;

Act as a liaison between sports and other departments, including Operations, Creative Services, Engineers and Sales;

Coordinate the sports cast, sports special or sports show from the control room;

Qualifications:

College degree in journalism/communications preferred;

Computer literacy, including newsroom computer systems;

Knowledge of editing software (Final Cut Pro, Avid or equivalent), as well as other contemporary television production techniques;

Knowledge and ability to work with social media;

Willingness and ability to work nights, weekends, mornings, holidays or overnights as needed;

Have a positive, hard-working attitude, consistently contributing to the sports team;

Effective communicator with other members of sports team and other members of the larger newsroom staff;

Ability to read, write and speak English;

Ability to travel, if needed.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

To apply send resume and portfolio to:

Greg Simmons, Sports Director

gsimmons@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary's Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.