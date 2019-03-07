KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. KSAT12 is located in San Antonio, Texas, home of the Alamo, the Riverwalk and the San Antonio Spurs. We are looking for a full time, experienced Television Operations Technician to be a part of our top rated team!

In this position, you will be responsible for any or all of the following:

• Operate Ross Overdrive Automation during newscasts.

• Operate teleprompter and robotic cameras.

• Acquire feeds, operate video servers, ensure content is available for broadcast.

• Assist in the operation of daily newscasts and production to include lighting and set construction.



If you possess these qualifications, you are what we are looking for:

• Related experience in production and television studio operations preferred.

• Must be dependable, able to communicate with others, have good organizational skills and possess a great attitude. Also have a willingness to learn new equipment and technologies.

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply please send resume via email to:

Dave Tarr, Asst. Director of Technology

dtarr@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary`s Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

