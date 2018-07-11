KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned ABC affiliate in San Antonio, is seeking a highly-motivated journalist to join its web team, as a Digital Video Editor. The digital video editor is responsible for creating and posting content, including articles, images, videos, media galleries and other web-related projects. The position is also an integral part of our social media coverage, including posting and monitoring daily. The ideal candidate will have online news experience, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, digital video and image editing, and working with a content management system. Previous news website and/or print journalism experience preferred. The ideal candidate should thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, high pressure environment and possess strong AP-style writing skills and technical knowledge. Strong communication skills are key. Hours may include nights, weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

At least one year experience in online journalism, social media and SEO

College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

Able to multitask and perform in a fast-paced environment

Strong AP-style writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

Sound editorial judgment

Proficient with digital tools similar to ibPublish2 content management system, iNews newsroom system, image editing software and basic HTML.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

No phone calls, please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

