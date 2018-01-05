Web-News Producer

KSAT12 is looking for a Social Media Video Producer to join our news team – someone with high-level news judgement and mad video editing skills, who has a knack for finding that social media gold in a story. The ideal candidate is a motivated self-starter who values innovation and creativity, while being able to work cohesively with a team of new media and traditional journalists. This position may incorporate social media production as part of its responsibilities, as well as occasionally writing for our news website.

If you love storytelling for the digital age – if you’re an early-adopter who likes to tinker on digital and social platforms – if you’ve cultivated a unique ‘digital voice’ and video editing style - we want to talk to you.

Responsibilities:

Create and edit high-impact, visually-engaging, short-form, social-first video content (up to 4 snackable videos per day, on average) for KSAT’s digital platforms;

Be able to spin “something out of nothing” — take a photographer’s B-roll and a snippet of a reporter script and turn it into social video gold (while adhering to solid journalistic ideals & expectations)!

Work with digital/social team to generate story and video ideas, BUT ultimately own the full scope of video creation from ideation to writing scripts to editing;

Self-starter (you can see a news story, identify important elements within that story and produce a social video without prompting);

Create, present, promote content for ALL social media platforms;

Ability to work on tight deadlines and shifting priorities;

Be a brand ambassador for KSAT.com, KSAT’s digital and social platforms and KSAT12 News;

Create and share new ideas and innovations with other members of the newsroom team.

Ideal background:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred;

2-5 years of experience in a digital media newsroom;

Able to write from a news-informed background/Journalism background preferred / familiarity with AP writing style;

Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices as they relate to individual social platforms;

Knowledge of best practices in regards to content creation and digital layouts;

Photography and production skills needed, with a focus on non-linear editing skills (Adobe Premiere, etc. — Adobe suite) and photo-editing skills (Photoshop);

Familiarity with DSLR cameras preferred;

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

No phone calls, please.

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.