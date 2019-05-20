KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

The Role: KSAT12 NEWS, San Antonio, is looking for a Web Producer to join our growing KSAT.com digital team. We are looking for someone who eats, drinks and breathes digital news and information, and wants to join our team in a fast-paced, innovative environment.

Responsibilities:

Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director, Assistant News Director, Digital EP and other newsroom managers;

Create and publish dynamic content to KSAT.com in a fast-paced digital-always environment;

Emphasize the importance of breaking news in writing and editing;

Ability to work independently and under tight deadlines;

Write with speed, accuracy, and creativity, using sound news judgment while paying close attention to spelling, grammar, and punctuation;

Use online metric tools to help determine the value of trending stories and make decisions on content-population based on analytics and key performance indicators;

Search and populate stories from wire services that have high trending news value and are interesting to our online audience;

Ability to create and post articles, images, videos, livestreams, slideshows, and other media;

Effectively handle multiple tasks and frequent interruptions;

Ability to communicate effectively with news managers, producers, reporters, editors, photographers, and social media staff;

Ability to oversee and assign duties to other web-enabled staff on duty;

Stay on top of current events, including local, state, national and world events;

Understand and use internet research tools and social media resources to create content for our online platform, social media channels, and broadcast channel;

Work flexible hours that may include nights, overnight hours, mornings, weekends or holidays.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 1-3 years of experience in a commercial newsroom preferred;

Working knowledge and familiarity with AP Style-writing;

Experience with web content management systems and newsroom computer systems;

Experience with Photoshop and video editing software;

College degree preferred;

Ability to read, write and speak English;

Demonstrated ability to write, produce copy and oversee editing for online platforms;

Ability to remain calm under pressure while working in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and shifting priorities.

To apply, send resume, online writing and web producing samples and links to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

