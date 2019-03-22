Fullstack Javascript Developer (React, NodeJS, Serverless): SocialNewsDesk

About This Job

Job type: Full-time

Experience level: Mid-Level, Senior, Lead

Role: Full Stack Developer

Industry: Broadcast, Social Media

Company size: 11-50 people

Company type: Private

Remote Details

No office location

Preferred Timezone: (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time +/- 2 hours

Job Description

We're looking for a well-rounded and experienced full stack developer strong in both front-end (CSS, HTML, React, etc) and backend (NodeJs, Redis, Mongo, Serverless). The perfect candidate can take a mock-up, have a conversation about the feature/interaction, and can build that interaction as a working application (CSS, HTML, React, Node-based API, etc).

The right fit for our team has a love for coding and learning, works well in a fully-remote environment and is a high-energy strong communicator who can join an expert team and work with limited direction. This person would have at least 3 years of professional experience and preferably experience working remotely.

The Work:

Expand and evolve our social media dashboard and analytics platform used by thousands of journalists and broadcasters worldwide

Build new features (screens, interactions, workflows) based on mockups and wireframes

Build APIs and services that integrate with social media APIs (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.)

Help upgrade our systems from SOA to true microservices on AWS Lambda (Serverless)

The Environment:

100% remote team

Platform based on React + Serverless + Mongo, etc.

Mobile apps built w/ React Native

AWS Cloud-based hosted infrastructure

Slack, Hangouts and other online collaboration tools

The Perks:

100% remote work

Competitive pay

Comprehensive health, wellness and career benefits package

Trust, autonomy, empowerment

This is just scratching the surface -- we're a fun team of people who love what we do! If this sounds good so far then reach out and we'll share the details.

Skills & Requirements: We're looking for someone who can comfortably work on whole features/stories independently. You should be strong on the front-end development (CSS, HTML, React, Angular) and equally strong on the backend doing API design, building NodeJs services in a serverless/cloud environment.

Required Skills/Experience: Strong understanding of modern JavaScript (ES6+), CSS and HTML concepts Demonstrable experience with ReactJs and NodeJs 3+ years web app development experience 2+ years of front-end development (HTML, CSS/SASS, etc) 2+ years of NodeJs experience Fluency in Git, GitHub and source code management concepts

Bonus Skills/Experience: Social Media APIs (Facebook, Twitter, etc) Serverless framework (AWS Lambda) experience Microservices and/or SOA Previous remote work experience

Working Remote: This is a 100% remote position. Communication and self-direction are incredibly important You'll need a dedicated workspace (with a door) You must have a reliable high-speed internet connection (collaboration requires bandwidth)

About SocialNewsDesk:

Social News Desk provides a suite of industry-tailored software solutions to simplify social media management for our customers. We started with TV newsrooms and we're expanding globally into new markets. We're also adding new products to take advantage of continued social media expansion. In 2014 we were acquired by Graham Holdings, a Fortune 1000 company. Following acquisition we've invested significantly in building the next generation of our product line and growing our internal development team. We're a small start-up backed by a multi-billion dollar company. We have the autonomy to create the right products and the financial support to make them great.

Benefits:

100% Remote Team (no commute, no pants -- well, pants)

Competitive Pay

Comprehensive health & wellness benefits (company subsidized)

Company-matched 401k

Paid vacation

Paid Online Training/Courses

Latest tools & equipment

Empowerment + Responsibility​​​​​​​

Microservices (not micromanagement) = #joy

Annual company paid retreat!

Apply now.

Graham Media Group 2019