Head of Client Success

The ultimate opportunity for a digital-news junkie with customer service experience who loves social media and wants to help local newsrooms succeed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You’ll work-from-home but still be part of a dynamic company culture with great benefits!

The company

Social News Desk was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s preeminent social media management software tool for newsrooms.

We’re on the leading edge of social media strategy and software for news.

We offer great benefits and a fun working environment.

The position

We’re looking for a full-time customer success lead with significant experience in local news (broadcast and/or print), and a robust knowledge of social and digital strategy for newsrooms. The ideal candidate will also have a record of success managing clients in a customer service setting. This is a management position which will report to the president of Social News Desk and is considered a leadership role. Occasional travel to conferences and client meetings is required. Duties include:

Management of a 3-4 person team.

Creation and implementation of customer onboarding and proactive support protocols.

Measure and maintain key KPIs such as client retention and client satisfaction levels.

Build and foster direct relationships with customers.

Identify and escalate software requests and bugs to development leads.

Collaborate with SND Leadership on company vision and software roadmap.

Why you should apply

Are you a social media guru with a startup mindset and management experience in local news? Do you understand SaaS platforms and excel at client retention? Then you might be the perfect fit for #TeamSND! The ideal candidate is self-motivated with strong management and organizational skills. We offer top benefits in an exciting and growing industry. Salary is commensurate with experience.

The location

Wherever you are! This position is work-from-home. Employees are required to maintain their own inhome office space which is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9am-6pm ET with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant.

Interested, qualified candidates may send resumes to: kwilson@socialnewsdesk.com.