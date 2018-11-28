Head of Innovation - Social News Desk

This is the ultimate opportunity for a digital news junkie with extensive paid social campaign experience who excels at researching and developing new technologies. You’ll work from home but still be part of a dynamic company culture with great benefits.
The company
Social News Desk was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s pre-eminent social media management software tool for newsrooms.
- We’re on the leading edge of social media strategy and software for news.
- We offer great benefits and a fun working environment.
The position
We’re looking for a full-time innovation lead with expert-level knowledge of paid social strategy. The ideal candidate will also have a record of success with business development and a robust understanding of local news operations. Digital Agency experience is a plus. This is a management position that will report to the president of Social News Desk and is considered a leadership role. Occasional travel to conferences and client meetings is required.
Duties include:
- Identify and forecast key growth opportunities with detailed business models.
- Research and develop new technologies with focus on paid social.
- Develop product road map and direct feedback loops.
- Oversee product launch and client onboarding.
- Build direct relationships with clients; may include 1:1 training and campaign management.
- Surface creative, innovative ideas in a competitive space.
- Collaborate with SND leadership on company vision.
Why you should apply
Are you an expert in paid social campaigns with a startup mindset? Do you want to help the local news industry revolutionize the way it monetizes on social media? Then you might be the perfect fit for #TeamSND. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and has strong management and organizational skills. We offer top benefits in an exciting and growing industry. Salary is commensurate with experience.
The location
Wherever you are! This is a work-from-home position. Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space that is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant it.
Interested applicants
Please send your resume to Kim Wilson, kwilson@socialnewsdesk.com, before Dec. 14, 2018. No phone calls, please.