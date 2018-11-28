Head of Innovation - Social News Desk

This is the ultimate opportunity for a digital news junkie with extensive paid social campaign experience who excels at researching and developing new technologies. You’ll work from home but still be part of a dynamic company culture with great benefits.

The company

Social News Desk was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s pre-eminent social media management software tool for newsrooms.

We’re on the leading edge of social media strategy and software for news.

We offer great benefits and a fun working environment.

The position

We’re looking for a full-time innovation lead with expert-level knowledge of paid social strategy. The ideal candidate will also have a record of success with business development and a robust understanding of local news operations. Digital Agency experience is a plus. This is a management position that will report to the president of Social News Desk and is considered a leadership role. Occasional travel to conferences and client meetings is required.

Duties include:

Identify and forecast key growth opportunities with detailed business models.

Research and develop new technologies with focus on paid social.

Develop product road map and direct feedback loops.

Oversee product launch and client onboarding.

Build direct relationships with clients; may include 1:1 training and campaign management.

Surface creative, innovative ideas in a competitive space.

Collaborate with SND leadership on company vision.

Why you should apply

Are you an expert in paid social campaigns with a startup mindset? Do you want to help the local news industry revolutionize the way it monetizes on social media? Then you might be the perfect fit for #TeamSND. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and has strong management and organizational skills. We offer top benefits in an exciting and growing industry. Salary is commensurate with experience.

The location

Wherever you are! This is a work-from-home position. Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space that is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant it.

Interested applicants

Please send your resume to Kim Wilson, kwilson@socialnewsdesk.com, before Dec. 14, 2018. No phone calls, please.