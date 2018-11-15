Graham Media Group is seeking an IT support specialist with a broad background to lead in the support of the technology infrastructure and corporate applications. You will be part of a 24/7 on-call team that is responsible for designing and developing scalable, maintainable, highly available network architectures and business applications that meet the business objectives. This position is located in Houston, Texas, and reports to GMG’s corporate IT director.

Responsibilities

Desktop support specialist tasks:

Office 365 support and administration.

AWS experience in managing networks.

Deliver support for reported problems with desktop computers, laptops, peripherals and mobile devices.

Install and configure desktop computer hardware, software and peripherals using standard procedures.

Work with vendors to troubleshoot and resolve issues.

Create and maintain a variety of computer images for Windows and Mac OS systems.

Evaluate new product versions and recommend upgrade schedules.

System administrator, Windows Server tasks:

Manage active directory, group polices and logon scripts.

Recognize and troubleshoot problems with server hardware and applications software.

Install, configure, maintain, and upgrade Microsoft Windows server operating systems and applications.

Establish and document standards and procedures.

Follow maintenance protocols to ensure systems are secure and ready for users.

Maintain and troubleshoot devices and systems, hardware and software.

Document system performance, bugs, debugging and program requirements.

Providing tier support and network disaster recovery expertise.

Test and document system behavior, performance and security.

Plan, design and troubleshoot local and wide-area network infrastructure, including routers, firewalls, switches, gateways, DNS servers, DHCP servers, clustering solutions and related hardware, software and services.

On-call support

Provide on-call support 24/7 or as needed.

Required qualifications

A minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience as a Datacenter systems administrator and O365 support specialist.

Able to work in high-pressure environments, supporting critical on-air broadcast systems.

Solid understanding of the OSI model and deep understanding of networking protocols, such as IPSEC, DMVPN, HSRP, VSS, VPC, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP and VRF.

Hands-on experience with Cisco IOS, NX-OS, IOS-XR, ASDM, ACS.

In-depth knowledge of deploying, maintaining and troubleshooting Cisco switches and routers.

Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.

Working knowledge of F5 load-balancers, next-gen firewalls Palo Alto 3020, NAC and various IPS/IDS systems.

Hands-on experience with VMWARE ESXi Clusters.

Hands-on experience with Cisco UCS.

Hands-on experience with Microsoft Exchange.

Experience with the following technologies is a plus but not required:

Knowledge of WideOrbit Traffic

Knowledge of Great Plains

Experience in a broadcast industry

Familiarity with National Institute of Standards and Practices (NIST)

To apply please send resume via email to:

Nick Ceballo, corporate IT director

nceballo@grahammedia.com