Are you a trailblazer, enthusiastic player-coach, creative and inspiring leader who is willing to get your hands dirty? Do you want to impact the future of a great local media company? If you are up to a challenge, Graham Media Group is looking for a visionary to work with our local media hubs on building a 21st Century sales organization and the salesforce of the future.

The Senior Director, Brand Agency & Sales Strategy is a corporate position that will be responsible for multiplatform revenue, driving digital confidence and driving digital talent at Graham Media Group’s local media hubs. The Senior Director, Brand Agency & Sales Strategy will also identify training needs and opportunities and direct the sales learning needed to build confidence, knowledge and revenue. The Senior Director, Brand Agency & Sales Strategy will strategically and tactically work with the VP & Chief Innovation Officer, VP Sales, National Digital Sales Manager, station managers and sales leaders to drive the right metrics and practices to achieve revenue goals.

This role must build strong relationships in local markets, with the local management team, local account executives, support personnel and with third-party partners in a collaborative and effective manner.

Manage Graham Brand Agency

Organize and build the assets, relationships, people and resources for the Graham Brand Agency. Work with GMG sales managers on execution while providing insight and leadership on packaging and pricing models that maintain rate integrity and profit margin.

Must provide in-depth sales strategy to maximize consumer touch points and creative approach across TV, OTT, web, mobile, social, SEM/SEO, digital media and other channels. Work with GMG markets on large revenue opportunities and assist in the sales cycle while tracking with Salesforce.com

Identify process, skills & knowledge gaps in the field, and create a formal onboarding and consistent training program that will resolve those gaps

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred

A minimum of 5 years of sales leadership and digital agency experience

World-class communication and presentation skills, both in person and via webinars

Expert knowledge in all areas of digital marketing solutions (SEO, SEM, Mobile, Display, Platforms, Branded Content, Social, OTT, etc.)

Proficient in Salesforce.com, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Marketing Platform, Google Ad Manager, Facebook Ads and online screen sharing tools

Digital thought leader and technology evangelist. Network nationally, regionally, and locally to stay abreast of emerging digital trends, rates, product solutions and competitors

Skillful at driving data-driven and client-driven insights for both internal and external customers

Expert in data-driven ad technologies

Flexible and able to work in a constantly evolving role while consistently achieving goals

Senior Director, Brand Agency & Sales Strategy will be responsible for managing their own travel schedule and coordinating with stations for market visits

Must be willing to travel to different GMG markets

Location:

Graham Digital

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48028

To apply please send resume via email to:

Catherine Badalamente, VP & Chief Innovation Officer

cbadalamente@grahammedia.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Graham Media Group will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.