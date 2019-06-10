Social News Desk Client Success Manager

Amazing team, work from home, innovate and make an impact.

This is the ultimate opportunity for a digital-news junkie with customer service experience who loves social media and wants to help local newsrooms succeed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You’ll work from home but still be part of a dynamic company culture with great benefits!

THE COMPANY:

Social News Desk was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s preeminent social media management software tool for newsrooms.

· We’re on the leading edge of social media strategy and software for news.

· We offer great benefits and a fun working environment.

THE POSITION:

We’re looking for a full-time Client Success Manager with experience in local news and a robust knowledge of social and digital strategy. Candidates should have created and executed effective paid and organic social media campaigns and achieved measurable results. The ideal candidate will have a record of success managing clients or projects in a customer service setting. Experience in digital project management is a plus but not a requirement. Occasional travel to conferences and client meetings is required. Duties include:

· Build and foster direct client relationships, promoting retention and loyalty.

· Consult clients on social media best practices for organic and paid social strategy.

· Provide technical support including on-boarding and troubleshooting.

· Identify, troubleshoot and escalate software requests and bugs.

· Execute and manage paid social campaigns.

THE LOCATION:

Wherever you are! This position is work-from-home. Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space which is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9am-6pm ET with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant.

WHY YOU SHOULD APPLY:

Are you a social media guru with a startup mindset and experience in local news? Do you strive to be ahead of the social media learning curve? You might be the perfect fit for #TeamSND! The ideal candidate is self-motivated with strong social-media and organizational skills. We offer top benefits in an exciting and growing industry. Salary is commensurate with experience.

Email resume: scokeroft@socialnewsdesk.com

