Vice President/Chief Technology Officer

Position summary

The Chief Technology Officer is responsible for all strategic planning, design, management and overall supervision of Graham Media Group’s engineering, operations, IT and enterprise systems (including on-air and online traffic systems, internal applications, network and desktop systems, etc.), as well as the overall engineering and facilities management operations at its seven media hubs and corporate offices in order to ensure the highest degree of quality on air, online and via mobile transmission to all of our viewers/users across our multiple markets.

The CTO serves as the company’s chief technology strategist and will work with GMG senior management as well as those individuals at Graham Holdings Company to identify and implement an integrated and forward-reaching technology vision that advances our business goals while ensuring maximum reach, flexibility and security.

Reports to

President and CEO of Graham Media Group

Location

Chicago

Major responsibilities

Serve as the senior technology leader for the group with responsibility for the development and management of the company's technology vision and mission.

Ability to interpret technology and market trends as a foundation for technology innovation and product roadmaps and to ensure a thoughtful and thorough capital acquisition process.

Ability to direct the data integrity of the enterprise and its groups, including data centers, technical service centers, communication networks (voice and data), computer program development and computer systems operations in a manner that fosters future growth, collaboration and security across all of our markets, providing operating units (e.g. traffic hub, design hub, news operations, etc.) with state-of-the-art connectivity and technology.

Ensure that all operations have developed and maintained business continuity and disaster recovery systems in the event of any business disruption caused by natural disasters, political uncertainty or any other unforeseen circumstances.

Work directly and collaboratively with counterparts at Graham Holdings as well as outside vendors to ensure the highest level of communication, understanding and cooperation for any shared services or technology projects undertaken by the group.

Work closely with GMG’s VP of general counsel and VP of engineering to ensure all stations are 100% compliant with all FCC, industry and individual license obligations.

Develop and maintain qualified and diverse talent through appropriate hiring, training, staff development and effective and timely performance reviews and feedback. Oversee and direct the corporate IT staff.

Collaborate with GMG senior management, station general managers, VP of engineering and directors of technology to identify and develop current and future talent fostering mutual respect and high performance among our engineering, operational and IT personnel.

Provide guidance and direction to Graham Digital and Social News Desk to ensure we are leveraging, integrating and driving innovative technology.

Ideal qualifications & experience:

Currently working in a technology and operational leadership role with a heavy emphasis on the design and operation of digital distribution systems involving audio/video and mobile/emerging platforms.

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in information technology, software engineering and/or engineering project management, including at least 5 years in an executive level leadership position is strongly preferred. Experience working in media and/or digital production a plus.

Must have strong knowledge of information technology implementation, support and systems administration as well as proven experience managing the same from both a managerial and financial point of view. Knowledge of broadcast and/or cable engineering systems a plus.

Strong operational background in the design of digital video systems and processes.

Demonstrated expertise in web systems design and architecture.

Strong, demonstrated skills negotiating with vendors and technology partners to ensure timely and successful outcomes.

A strong understanding of and experience working with compliance and risk management.

Demonstrated experience developing, renovating or constructing facilities heavily reliant on new technology is desirable.

Experience working on detailed capital planning, forecasting and budgeting.

A bachelor degree or post-graduate work in engineering or computer science is preferred.

Must be a pragmatic collaborative, team-oriented leader with highly developed relationship-building skills, adept at both influencing change and consensus building. Qualified candidates must be detail-oriented, creative, intuitive, versatile and focused with an unquestioned reputation for integrity, trust and ethics.

About the company

Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media hubs, Graham Digital and Social News Desk, delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, OTT, podcasts and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond the traditional TV set. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve.

GMG operates in six states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Based in Detroit, Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a leading industry innovator. Social News Desk, headquartered in Atlanta, provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Website: https://www.grahammedia.com/

Qualified candidates should submit a resume/references and salary requirements to careers@grahammedia.com. Please reference CTO in subject line.