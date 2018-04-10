11 places to get away in the Texas Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO - The Hill Country has many diverse features most people wouldn’t expect to find in Texas.

Wildflowers in the spring, spring-fed pools in the summer, hiking in the fall and camping in the winter -- every season offers a new adventure.

WideOpenCountry.com has a list of 11 destinations that are within a three-hour drive from San Antonio.

Some of the getaways include Jacob’s Well, a spring-fed swimming hole in Wimberley, and Enchanted Rock, a great hiking spot surrounded by Native American lore.

See the map below for locations to these amazing areas. Click here for a direct link to the map.

