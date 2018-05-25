14 vineyards and wineries near San Antonio worth visiting

SAN ANTONIO - There are 46 wineries across the Texas Hill Country, some as close as New Braunfels.

The following 14 wineries are all within driving distance of San Antonio, perfect for a one-day getaway or a summer weekend trip. Some wineries also have their own vineyards on-site.

Four Point O (4.0) Cellars is in Fredericksburg, about an hour outside San Antonio. This winery is actually a combination of three separate wineries that joined together to make a fourth. 4.0 Cellars is open seven days a week and also offers Texas cheeses and natural, locally made chocolate with certain wine tastings. Click here for the website.

Armadillo’s Leap Winery is equidistant to 4.0 Cellars from San Antonio at just over an hour away. The winery was founded by the Kuhlken-Osterberg family and is open seven days a week. Armadillo’s Leap features Mimosa Mornings on Saturday and Sunday and donates a portion of the proceeds from every case of wine sold in the tasting room to charity. Click here for the website.

Becker Vineyards in Stonewall is approximately one hour, 20 minutes outside of downtown San Antonio. The tasting room is open seven days a week and features Becker Vineyard’s award-winning wines. Most recently, its 2014 Reserve Viognier won Top of Class at the 2016 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Wine Competition. The winery can process up to 55 bottles per minute. Click here for the website.

The Duchman Family Winery is open seven days a week in Driftwood. HGTV listed the winery as one of 20 most picturesque wineries in the country, making it well worth the hour-and-a-half drive out of San Antonio. Resident winemaker Dave Reilly was also featured in Southern Living magazine. Click here for the website.

Bell Springs Winery is also about an hour and 20 minutes outside San Antonio and is open seven days a week. Special offers from Bell Springs include one free tasting for each bottle of wine purchased. The winery allows you to pack your own picnic and even welcomes well-behaved dogs as long as they’re on a leash. Click here for the website.

Dry Comal Creek Vineyards is in New Braunfels, less than an hour from downtown San Antonio. The tasting room is open seven days a week, and tours are held every Saturday and Sunday. Dry Comal Creek’s 14th annual Grape Stomp is in August. Save the date on your calendar to buy tickets at the end of June! Click here for the website.

Wimberly Valley Winery is open every day and is one hour, 20 minutes outside downtown San Antonio. The winery was founded in 1983 and offers free shipping on purchases of 12 bottles or more. Wine-bottle soy candles are also available at Wimberly Valley. Click here for the website.

Fredericksburg Winery is open seven days a week and is approximately an hour and a half outside San Antonio. Owned and operated by the Switzer family, Fredericksburg Winery buys grapes exclusively from Texas vineyards. The winery’s website states that USA Today listed Fredericksburg Winery as one of the top three wineries in Texas. Click here for the website.

Pontotoc Vineyard is just down the street from Fredericksburg Winery. Pontotoc means “land of hanging grapes” and is open Friday through Sunday. Pontotoc Vineyard has quite a history. The Pontotoc Vineyard Weinhalle and Winery are turn-of-the-century, sandstone buildings that have been converted. Click here for the website.

Winery on the Gruene is just an hour outside San Antonio and is open seven days a week. You can make your own wine and design your own labels or sip on one of the winery’s 30-plus custom creations. Online orders of more than $130 will be discounted 15 percent. Click here for the website.

Driftwood Estate Winery is about one hour, 30 minutes outside San Antonio and is open seven days a week. The winery is on a bluff looking over the vineyard and offers several award-winning wine options. Any active-duty military service members receive a free tasting and 10 percent discount on all wine purchases. Click here for the website.

Westcave Cellars Winery is closer to Austin, about two hours away from San Antonio. The winery is open Monday, Friday, Saturday and by appointment only Tuesday through Thursday. Take a walk through the 9-acre vineyard or visit on Sundays for live music entertainment. Click here for the website.

Torre di Pietra is a winery and a vineyard one hour, 30 minutes outside San Antonio. The tasting room is open seven days a week and offers live music on the weekends. Artisan breads, cheeses and varieties of pesto are also available for purchase. The family that owns Torre di Pietra has a wine-making tradition dating back to the 1800’s. Click here for the website.

Singing Water Vineyards is just over an hour from downtown San Antonio and open every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The tasting room is a historic Hill Country barn that has been refurbished. The six acres of vineyards yield award-winning wine. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of its Freedom Wine is donated to the USO and Fisher House Foundation. Click here for the website.

The Texas Hill Country has many more vineyards and wineries to enjoy. Drink responsibly and always assign a designated driver. Click here for a more complete list of wineries.

