Giant animal sprinklers are awesome and affordable

SAN ANTONIO - Ginormous animal sprinklers are the new must-have item to beat the summer heat.
The best part is they’re available at Target and Big Mouth for $50.
The unicorn sprinkler is nearly seven feet tall, the T-rex stands approximately 6 1/2 feet tall and the elephant towers at more than seven feet tall.
Target online is currently sold out of the unicorn but still has the T-rex; Big Mouth has the elephant.
Using the sprinkler is easy, too — just inflate it, connect it to a garden hose and turn on the water.
The inflatable design also means that it's lightweight, easy to move and deflates for compact storage in the off-season, according to Target.
You can check Target’s website to see what locations still have the unicorn sprinkler in stock.
