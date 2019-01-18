Pearsall Park set to debut renovations, new attractions Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Pearsall Park is set for its grand opening on Saturday after an extensive renovation that has transformed the Southwest Side park into San Antonio family destination.

San Antonio Councilman Rey Saldaña and city leaders will celebrate with a special grand opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. that is free to the public.

WATCH: Drone video of new Pearsall Park courtesy of Justin Moore with Texasbyair.com.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and include a 5K and fun run, fitness in the park classes, health and wellness vendors, skate demos and more.

The park, which was a 500-acre landfill, became a reality following a 2012 bond vote that earmarked $7.5 million to the park’s transformation.

The park, located in the 4700 block of Old Pearsall Road, also opens as San Antonio area students begin summer vacation.

Aside from the 5K and 10K running paths, other amenities include a family fun zone, a fitness challenge zone, plus the largest playground, skate park and splash pads in San Antonio.

Other improvements to the park are new basketball courts, a zip line, shaded canopies and a 40-yard sprint timer, the first in the nation.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Saturday’s grand opening. Carpooling to the event is recommended due to the high volume of traffic expected.

Offsite walk-in and free shuttling sites will be available from 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

West Campus Baptist Church, 5203 Old Pearsall Rd., located 0.2 miles from park (walk-in site)

Divine Providence Catholic Church, 5667 Old Pearsall Rd. (shuttle site)

Indian Creek Elementary, 5830 Old Pearsall Rd. (shuttle site)

For more information on Pearsall Park’s grand opening, click here. The map below features more information on parking options.

