Visit giant indoor Texas water park this summer

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Epic Waters is an 80,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor water park that is open year-round.
The building has a retractable roof and has been referred to as a “cruise ship on land."
Eleven water slides are featured on the water park’s slide tower, and three of these slides are "first of their kind" within the water-park industry, according to the Epic Waters website.
Other park features include:
Outdoor wave pool
Surf simulator
4,000-square-foot arcade
Cabana rentals
Full-service bar
Event and meeting space
Food and beverage outlets
Epic Waters is located at 2970 Epic Place in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Parking and tube rentals are free and there will be discounts for corporate events.
