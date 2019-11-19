Will Google Stadia shake up the gaming world this holiday season?

The big talk in the tech world is Google Stadia dropping, which will compete with the many other gaming devices like PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, to name a few.

The new device will allow gamers to play popular video games without having to download the game, use a disc or even have a console. It's all done with a cloud service, and it seems like it's going to be pretty revolutionary.

The gaming system launches on Tuesday, and already some gaming sites have taken the new technology out for a test drive. The results are a bit mixed, with some writers saying it needs some kinks worked out until it delivers exactly what Google has been promising, but nonetheless, it's an exciting time for the gaming industry.

Google Stadia announced recently that 22 games will be ready to play on the system when it launches on Tuesday. This is a good thing, because Google said a lot of the games weren't going to be available until sometime in 2020.

We can only wait and see how the public will take to Google Stadia, but don't be surprised if this is one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season.

Will other gamers switch once Google Stadia comes out is another huge question. The market is already filled with innovative gaming consoles, so it will be interesting to see if people will make the switch or not.

