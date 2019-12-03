SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has partnered with Bexar County, SmartSA and other partners to develop a digital divide survey and assessment.

The survey results will reveal the level of internet access, access to digital devices and digital literacy skills residents have across the city and county.

"Broadband internet is no longer a luxury. It's a necessary utility. Access to broadband is essential for economic development, education, and workforce attainment and growth, said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "The city of San Antonio is dedicated to continuing to find collaborative strategies that will increase access to our communities."

The digital divide survey will be distributed across a variety of channels, including City of San Antonio Community Centers, San Antonio Public Library branches, Bibliotech and through outreach events across the city and county. The survey is also available on the city of San Antonio’s public participation website, SASpeakUp.com.

All residents within Bexar County, including residents of San Antonio, Leon Valley and unincorporated areas are eligible to complete the survey.

"Six years ago, Bexar County opened up the first BiblioTech, the nation's first all-digital library on the South Side," said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. "Since then, we have opened two additional branches on the East and West sides of the city. Soon, we will be opening another one downtown. We are pleased to join in the effort to get this survey completed and continue to help give a voice to the underrepresented population."

The results from the survey will help inform a collaborative strategy between the city and county.

"This survey will help us better understand what challenges our residents face to getting access to the internet so that we can work with our partners to develop a plan that will lead to a more connected San Antonio," said City Manager Erik Walsh.

The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open through Feb. 2.