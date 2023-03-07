US lawmakers introduce legislation on banning TikTok

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok says every account held by a user under the age of 18 will automatically be set to a 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks amid growing concerns about the app's security.

Update: This event has ended.

U.S. Senators are expected to unveil legislation on TikTok during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and John Thune (R-SD) will announce bipartisan legislation called the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act.

According to CNN, the act would expand President Joe Biden’s legal authority to ban the popular social media site.

There are longstanding concerns in Washington about TikTok, the viral video-sharing app whose U.S. operations are currently undergoing a national security review. There’s no public evidence that Beijing has used its sweeping powers over businesses in China to direct content on the app or launch government-sanctioned influence operations, but there’s a belief that China could do so quickly enough not to be caught or stopped.

Last week, the White House said it is giving U.S. federal agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also banned it from government-issued cell phones and computers

