The SS United States is scheduled for sinking to become the world's largest artificial reef FILE - The SS United States is towed down the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE - The SS United States is towed down the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from Philadelphia, on Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - The SS United States is towed down the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
DESTIN, Fla. – A historic ocean liner is a step closer to becoming the world’s largest artificial reef.
Officials in Florida's Okaloosa County expect to sink the SS United States off the Gulf Coast during the second week of November. The exact dates could change because of weather.
The
ship will be sunk about 22 nautical miles (41 kilometers) southwest of Destin.
“This is an exciting move forward to create a one-of-a-kind resource for the environment and for our tourism industry,” county officials wrote in a news release.
The nearly 1,000-foot (305-meter) vessel shattered the trans-Atlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952. Preservation groups tried to save the ship but were hindered by high costs.
Supporters hope that sinking the ship will make it a barnacle-encrusted star among more than 500 artificial reefs and a signature diving attraction, helping to generate millions of dollars a year in local tourism spending for scuba shops, charter fishing boats and hotels.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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