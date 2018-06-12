App delivers food to your seat at sporting events

SAN ANTONIO - An app created in San Antonio allows sports fans to get food and beverages delivered to their seat without missing a second of the action.

The smartphone app Clutche was created at Geekdom after one of the company's founders attended a San Antonio Missions game and waited over 20 minutes in line at a concession stand only to find out that he missed out on two foul balls that landed on his seat.

The Missions ended up being one of Clutche's first clients, CEO Brett Davidoff said.

A typical delivery costs $3-5, Davidoff said.

The founders of Clutche are graduates of UTSA and started the company in June 2017.

Clutche is free to download on App and Google Play.

To learn more about Clutche, click here.

