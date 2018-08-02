Best Buy Teen Tech Center to get new tools to help young people succeed

SAN ANTONIO - Renovations to the Best Buy Teen Tech Center on the city's West Side were unveiled to the public Thursday.

The Family Service Association of San Antonio received a $10,000 donation from Best Buy to go toward upgrading the facility.

Part of the donation was used on a fresh coat of paint. But most of the funds will be designated toward getting new computers and cameras, as well as upgrading the center's dark room for photography and upgrading its music studio.

“There are so many young people right now between 16 and 24. By providing these opportunities, they are having a better chance at success with their future career fields,” said Patricia Harris, with Best Buy’s community relations department.

The Best Buy Tech Center has been open since 2014.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.