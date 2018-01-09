New technology on full display during Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas is a tech geek's nirvana this week.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show opens Tuesday and companies will be showing off their latest inventions, such as a suitcase that rolls on its own and follows you through the airport.

The high-tech firms will show off 3 million square feet of smart stuff.

"Amazon and Google are here looking for other companies where those technologies can be embedded in the products to make those products smarter," Consumer Reports digital lifestyle editor Elliot Weiler said. "Even in the bathroom, we saw an Alexa-powered mirror so you say, ‘Hey Alexa, it's time to put makeup on.’ It knows the exact temperature of the light so it looks correct in the mirror."

Weiler said this stuff may not be for everyone, but it is making its way into our homes.

"We always advise consumers to know that these products are always collecting data when you are using them and they are sharing that data," he said.

Artificial intelligence is also getting comfy in our cars. Mercedes-Benz will unveil technology that lets a car learn the driver’s habits, such as radio stations, preferred temperature and routes.

Nissan is debuting brain-to-vehicle technology.

“Nissan says this cap could read the brain and predict what you are going to do and advise the driver accordingly," Weiler said.

That's for the future. For the here and now, people can expect laptops that are always connected.

Televisions will be getting bigger and better will the addition of 8K.

