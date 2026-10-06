Devouring All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu & BBQ at Wagyu Factory

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | WAGYU FACTORY

11745 I-10 Ste 414, San Antonio, TX 78230

Wagyu Factory is an all-you-can-eat hot pot and barbecue concept on San Antonio’s northwest side. The restaurant sets itself apart with premium Wagyu beef sourced from three different countries — Japan, Australia, and the United States — all included in one flat price. Beyond the grills, the experience extends to a fully stocked buffet, self-serve soft-serve ice cream, a customizable sauce bar, and an on-site arcade featuring free-play Street Fighter.

The menu covers an impressive range, with options like American Wagyu steak, Australian Wagyu thin slices, A5 top round, black pepper beef cubes, and Texas Wagyu brisket available at dinner. Guests can also grill squid, shrimp, chicken meatballs, and pork belly — both thick-cut and thinly sliced — alongside marinated pork belly finished with green onion oil. Hot prepared items include chow mein, Italian kimchi pasta, Wagyu beef stir fry, and the guest-favorite Wagyu fried rice, while the sushi station features smoked salmon rolls, white tail, and a spicy salmon roll wrapped in tofu skin.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

FOOD NEWS | WILLIAM HANSON

David Elder took a look at William Hanson, a viral British etiquette expert who “educates” the masses on the proper way to eat, drink, and portray yourself in social settings. For example, William would never eat a banana with his hands, instead he would recommend using a fork and knife to cut open the peel and extract the flesh inside. In fact, William went as far as to write a book on proper etiquette titled, “Just Good Manners”. Of course, some would say that William’s advice is pretentious, but others would simply call it, “Just Good Manners” at the end of the day.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATIONS | RUSSO’S DUBAI CHOCOLATE BACON

Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

Fat Bacon by Russo’s is a beloved State Fair of Texas concession stand built around one star ingredient: thick-cut bacon. Known for turning the humble strip of pork into a canvas for bold, creative flavor combinations, the stand has earned a loyal following over the years through its award-winning cotton candy bacon — a viral sensation that wraps salty bacon in clouds of spun sugar. This year, David tried Russo’s Dubai Chocolate Bacon and their Bacon Jam Caramel Apple Cider, both of which were incredible.

David then tried this year’s savory winner, the Burger Chop Tater Taco, a shell made of flattened tater tots with a crunchy cheese crust, filled with ground beef, coleslaw, cilantro, onions and a chipotle sauce. He then tried Flamin’ Crunch Pizza, a top five bite topped with hot Cheetos over cheese pizza, with a creaminess and crunch that hold up to the over-the-top presentation. Both of these memorable over-the-top bites definitely didn’t disappoint.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

WILL IT SLUSHY? | RED BULL VS. MONSTER

This time on WILL IT SLUSHY, David Elder put to test the two titans of the energy drink game, Red Bull and Monster. Monster slushied well as the consistency was velvety and the taste was more refined than the average canned Monster drink. Red Bull, on the other hand, didn’t fare as well. Red Bull slushied into a chunkier consistency and lost most of it’s sweet taste. The winner was clear: Monster slushied far better than Red Bull.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

TRY IT TUESDAY | MICROWAVE EGG BITES

On this week’s “Try It Tuesday,” David Elder put Nordic Ware’s microwave egg bites to the test, and the gadget lived up to its promises. The gadget claimed that it could cook egg bites, with or without toppings, in the microwave in under 5 minutes. Elder decided to fill up his egg bites with ham and cheese, and the end result was marvelous. The egg bites and their fillings were fully cooked by the microwave, and the gadget did exactly what it promised it would.

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