Trying Fun and Innovative Cocktails at Wilhelm & Werner

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

THIRSTY THURSDAY | WILHELM & WERNER

229 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Wilhelm & Werner is a bar and dining concept in New Braunfels, housed inside the historic Faust Hotel, a property approaching a century of history in the city. The speakeasy-inspired spot pairs a large bar with a dining area, casual lounge spaces and outdoor seating, all of which get full service.

The cocktail menu is deep, and each one is carefully crafted to perfection. The Mary Pickford is a 1920s classic made with pineapple juice and maraschino liqueur, while the Four Roses bourbon is mixed with beef tallow and left overnight, then the fat cap is strained off, leaving a rounder mouthfeel with less burn. Brunch-friendly standbys like the mimosa and bloody mary are on the list, too. The standout is Dre’s Avocado Margarita, built on avocado jam made in house, not guacamole, then shaken with mezcal for a little smoke, agave, lime juice, tequila, lemon juice and orange liqueur.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

MEAL DEALS | TAMALES

Every year thousands of San Antonian families eat tamales during the holiday season, so naturally the Texas Eats team wanted to find out which store-brand pork tamales are the best. First, David Elder tried Walmart’s tamales, which were not the greatest. The masa needed seasoning and the tamale as a whole needed more flavor to it. Then, Elder tried the Whole Foods tamales, which were great. The masa and the pork had good textures and were well seasoned too. Lastly, Elder tried the HEB tamales, which are practically comfort food at this point for most of San Antonio; however, the masa to pork ratio was off. There was not enough pork for the amount of masa in every tamale. Overall, the HEB tamales were the cheapest and most cost effective, but the Whole Foods tamales had the best flavor and texture.

TXE Johnny Hernandez (KSAT 2026)

CHOP IT UP | CHEF JOHNNY HERNANDEZ

YouTube.com/@TexasEats

David Elder sits down with acclaimed San Antonio chef and restaurateur Johnny Hernandez for “Chop It Up,” discussing the career, travels, and Mexican culinary traditions that have shaped his approach to food. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, Hernandez worked at destinations including the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara before returning to San Antonio and launching True Flavors Catering in 1994. His extensive travels throughout Mexico helped shape a culinary philosophy centered on celebrating and preserving the country’s regional ingredients, techniques, street foods, and traditions, work that has led to appearances on programs including “Top Chef,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Bizarre Foods,” and “Food Paradise.” This edition of “Chop It Up with David Elder” was sponsored by La-Z-Boy, with an extended version of the conversation available on the Texas Eats YouTube channel.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

MEAL DEALS | ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

Rotisserie chickens are an easy and cost effective method of feeding a family, or anyone who’s hunkering for some juicy chicken. The Texas Eats team wanted to figure out which store-brand rotisserie chicken is the best and how cost effective they are. First, David Elder tried Costco’s rotisserie chicken, which was juicy, big, and cheap. It costs $5.40, it’s 48 ounces, and it had a great, juicy flavor to it. Then, Elder tried Walmart’s chicken, which was noticeably smaller at only 36 ounces. The flavor and price were solid though as it had a nice lemony zest and only costed $5.38. Lastly, Elder tried the HEB Meal Simple rotisserie chicken, which was the smallest chicken out of the three, weighing in at 32 ounces, and was simultaneously the most expensive at $7. Sadly, the chicken also had the worst flavor of the three. Wanting to give HEB a shot at chicken redemption, Elder also tried their Hill Country Fare rotisserie chicken, which was not good either. Yet again, HEB’s rotisserie chicken failed to live up to expectations... Overall, the winner is Costco’s rotisserie chicken, but if you don’t have a Costco membership, then Walmart provides a good alternative as well.

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