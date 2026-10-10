All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Beef from Japan, Australia and Texas | Wagyu Factory

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE AFROTEX GRILL (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | AFROTEX GRILL

2922 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

AfroTex Grill brings West African flavors and Texas-style Tex-Mex together with a fast-casual menu built around bold spices and customizable dishes. Diners can build bowls and burritos with bases such as jollof rice, cilantro-lime rice, or greens before adding proteins including suya-spiced chicken, steak, or grilled salmon, along with their choice of toppings. Traditional suya plates feature thinly sliced, flame-grilled meats seasoned with the smoky, nutty, and spicy Nigerian seasoning blend, while sides include sweet caramelized plantains and suya-seasoned corn on the cob. With jollof rice and West African spices meeting familiar bowls, burritos, and tacos, AfroTex Grill offers a distinctive fusion of Nigerian flavors and Texas favorites.

TXE DRIZZLE CHEESECAKES (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATIONS | DRIZZLE CHEESECAKES AT STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

The State Fair of Texas returns to Fair Park in Dallas from Sept. 25 through Oct. 18 with rides, live entertainment, football, classic fair favorites, and plenty of over-the-top food. Drizzle Cheesecakes, known for New York-style cheesecake served on a stick and covered with creative toppings, was a highlight this year. Owner Stephen El Gidi’s Berry Me in Matcha earned the Most Creative honor at the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards, joining a lineup that includes Pumpkin Spice cheesecake dipped in chocolate and covered with pumpkin spice cookie crumbs, Salted Caramel with caramel cookie crumbs and drizzle, Banana Pudding, and Tiramisu. Beyond dessert, the 24-day fair features more than 100 daily attractions, dozens of Midway rides, the Texas Star Ferris wheel, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, the Red River Showdown, and new food creations ranging from fried butter chicken on a stick to the brisket-filled Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star.

TXE Wagyu Factory (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | WAGYU FACTORY

11745 I-10, Ste. 414, San Antonio, TX 78230

Wagyu Factory brings an all-you-can-eat hot pot and barbecue experience to San Antonio’s Northwest Side, featuring premium Wagyu beef sourced from Japan, Australia, and the United States for one flat price. Guests can cook their own selections at the table, choosing from American Wagyu steak, Australian Wagyu slices, Japanese A5 top round, black pepper beef cubes, and Texas Wagyu brisket, along with seafood, chicken meatballs, and thick-cut or thinly sliced pork belly. The restaurant also offers an extensive buffet with prepared dishes such as Wagyu fried rice, Wagyu beef stir-fry, chow mein, and Italian kimchi pasta, plus a sushi station featuring smoked salmon rolls and other specialty creations. A customizable sauce bar, self-serve soft-serve ice cream, and an arcade with free-play Street Fighter add to the experience, making Wagyu Factory a destination for diners looking to explore premium beef and interactive dining.

TXE Dubai Chocolate Bacon (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATIONS | ROUSSO CONCESSIONS AT STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

The State Fair of Texas is known for pushing the limits of fair food, and this year’s lineup delivered another collection of creative sweet and savory treats. David Elder stopped by Rousso Concessions to sample their Dubai Chocolate Bacon and Bacon Jam Caramel Apple Cider, two unexpected combinations that earned rave reviews. He also tried the Burger Chop Tater Taco, this year’s savory winner featuring a crispy shell made from flattened tater tots and cheese, stuffed with ground beef, coleslaw, cilantro, onions, and chipotle sauce. Another standout was Flamin’ Crunch Pizza, a cheese pizza topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos that combines creamy queso with a spicy finish. From chocolate-covered bacon to a taco made from tater tots, the fair continues to showcase inventive takes on familiar comfort foods.

TXE SMACK NOODLES (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | SMAC’N NOODLES

225 N. Saunders St., Ste. 7, Seguin, TX 78155

sMAC’n Noodles is a comfort food restaurant in Seguin specializing in scratch-made macaroni and cheese bowls loaded with creative ingredients and bold flavors. The restaurant transforms the classic side dish into a customizable meal, allowing guests to choose from a variety of cheeses, proteins, vegetables, and toppings. Signature creations include the Buffalo MAC with shredded chicken and buffalo sauce, the taco-inspired Tah-Ko MAC, and the Brisket Elote, which combines smoked brisket with elote-inspired flavors and crunchy Hot Cheetos. Gluten-free and plant-based options are also available, along with homestyle desserts such as cookies and brownies. With generous portions and inventive combinations, sMAC’n Noodles offers a fresh approach to a familiar comfort food favorite.

TXE Jason Dady (KSAT 2026)

CHOP IT UP | CHEF JASON DADY

YouTube.com/@TexasEats

David Elder sits down with acclaimed San Antonio chef and restaurateur Jason Dady for “Chop It Up,” discussing his culinary career, restaurant concepts, and influence on the city’s growing food scene. A Texas native who began making his mark in San Antonio in 2001, Dady leads the family-owned Jason Dady Restaurant Group alongside his brother, Jake, and wife, Crystal. His restaurant concepts include Tre Trattoria at the San Antonio Museum of Art, Two Bros BBQ Market, Range on the River Walk, and Tre Pizzeria in Boerne. Known for his commitment to culinary innovation and mentorship, Dady has earned recognition as a James Beard Award semifinalist and appeared on national television programs including “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” and “Today.” This edition of “Chop It Up with David Elder” was sponsored by La-Z-Boy, with the extended interview available on the Texas Eats YouTube channel.

TXE Raúl B. Rodriguez (KSAT 2026)

RAUL IS REAL | RAÚL B. RODRIGUEZ LAW, P.C.

922 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205

David Elder joins San Antonio personal injury attorney Raúl B. Rodriguez for another edition of “Raul Is Real,” this time at Al Carbon Pollos Asados. The local restaurant specializes in Monterrey-style charcoal-grilled chicken and Mexican comfort food. Rodriguez, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and St. Mary’s University School of Law, draws on his background representing insurance companies to advocate for individuals injured in serious accidents. During their visit, the duo explores Al Carbon’s signature pollo asado, marinated in achiote seasoning and served with rice, grilled onions, tortillas, and house-made salsas. The menu also features beef fajitas, short ribs, family-style parrilladas, loaded baked potatoes, and specialty burgers such as the Monterrey Burger, topped with ham, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, guacamole, and chipotle sauce. The conversation brings together local food and Rodriguez’s approach to representing injury victims in San Antonio.

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