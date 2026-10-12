Feasting on Fletcher’s NEW Chocolate Corny Dog at the State Fair of Texas

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

RAUL IS REAL | RAÚL B. RODRIGUEZ LAW, P.C.

922 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205

David Elder sits down with San Antonio attorney Raúl B. Rodriguez for “Raul Is Real,” a conversation series featuring the bilingual personal injury and wrongful death trial attorney behind Raúl B. Rodriguez Law, P.C. A third-generation San Antonio native and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and St. Mary’s University School of Law, Rodriguez began his legal career working with insurance defense firms before establishing his own practice representing injured clients. Today’s conversation takes place at Al Carbon Pollos Asados, a restaurant built on a casual, come-as-you-are atmosphere that connects to the culture of the city. The parrillada plate is the way to sample widely, bringing together chicken, sausage and beef on one platter, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo. The papa norteña, a loaded baked potato, is another standout, and the house green salsa is addictive enough to end up on every bite.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

CHOP IT UP | JASON DADY

YouTube.com/@TexasEats

David Elder chops it up with chef Jason Dady, the restaurateur behind San Antonio’s Roca & Martillo, Tre Trattoria, and Mexico Ceaty. Dady, whose first restaurant, The Lodge, opened in a Castle Hills house built in 1929, had a couple of ghost stories from his time there. Guests and staff reported seeing a girl in a white dress on the stairs, and one late-night lockup ended in a case of the chills. New episodes of Chop It Up post Fridays on YouTube and KSAT. The Texas Eats NOW segment offers a preview of the conversation before the extended “Chop It Up” interview premieres Friday afternoon on the Texas Eats YouTube channel.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

EAT IT OR LEAVE IT | DAIRY QUEEN FALL MENU

DAIRY QUEEN FALL MENU

David Elder traveled out to Dairy Queen to try out their new Fall and Halloween menu. First, Elder tried the Bubble Brew DQ Sparkler, which when stirred activates a bubbling and foaming effect, similar to a cauldron. The foaming works to perfection, and the drink tastes as good as it looks; but, make sure you stir the sparkler well so the syrup can be spread throughout the whole drink. Then, Elder tasted the Toasted Marshmallow Mocha DQ Coffee Cooler, which got two thumbs up. The cooler had a lovely marshmallow and mocha flavor combination, which really made it stand out. Elder then sampled the returning Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat, which is a must-try treat for any pumpkin fans. Finally, Elder ate the ube-infused Enchanted OREO Blizzard Treat. The blizzard lacked an ube taste, but it was still a fine OREO blizzard by any standard.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATIONS | FLETCHER’S CHOCOLATE CORNY DOG

Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

Fletcher’s has been serving its corny dog at the Texas State Fair since 1942, and the classic version still delivers a crunch that keeps the lines long. This year the stand took home the “Best Taste - Sweets” award for their new Chocolate Corny Dog, which looks like the original until you look closer: the mustard is icing, the ketchup on the side is jelly, and the inside is a chocolate cake batter fried in its shell. It tastes just as good as it sounds.

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