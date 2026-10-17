Seaworld Spooktacular & Howl-O-Scream bring Halloween Frights to San Antonio

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE SeaWorld (2026)

SEAWORLD SPOOKTACULAR & HOWL-O-SCREAM

10500 SeaWorld Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

SeaWorld San Antonio celebrates Halloween with two seasonal experiences offering family-friendly fun during the day and frightening thrills after dark. SeaWorld Spooktacular runs through Nov. 1, featuring trick-or-treating for children ages 12 and under, the Spookley the Square Pumpkin Maze, an all-new Baby Shark live show and character meet-and-greets, and a Día de los Muertos celebration with traditional music, colorful alebrijes, and sugar skull characters.

As night falls, the park transforms into Howl-O-Scream, an adult-oriented Halloween experience featuring five haunted houses, eight themed scare zones known as terror-tories, three sinister shows, and seven themed bars serving drinks and snacks. Guests can encounter terrifying characters, explore elaborate haunted attractions, and experience SeaWorld’s thrill rides after dark. Both Halloween experiences are included with park admission, although Howl-O-Scream features mature themes, intense scares, and restrictions on costumes.

TXE PAZZO PASTARIA (KSAT 2026)

PAZZO PASTARIA

13777 Nacogdoches Road, Ste. 107, San Antonio, TX 78217

Pazzo Pastaria is a family-owned Italian restaurant in North San Antonio specializing in scratch-made pasta, traditional Italian comfort food, and contemporary dishes prepared with fresh ingredients. The menu features classic Lasagna Bolognese, Pappardelle Bolognese, spaghetti with meatballs, and Bucatini con Salsiccia, made with house-made Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, purple onions, marinated peppers, Marsala butter, and Pecorino cheese. Guests can also enjoy crispy Eggplant Parmesan, seasonal bruschetta and crostini, and freshly baked bread. House-made lemonade, Italian cream sodas, and desserts such as limoncello-soaked tiramisu and flourless torte caprese round out the menu, giving diners a taste of traditional Italian cooking with a creative, neighborhood feel.

TXE Tin Top Burger (KSAT 2026)

TIN TOP BURGER SHOP

283 S. Union Ave., Ste. 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Tin Top Burger Shop brings classic American comfort food and creative specialty burgers to New Braunfels from a converted historic home. Known for its smash-style beef patties, the neighborhood restaurant offers a variety of burgers that go beyond traditional toppings, including Caribbean-inspired jerk flavors, Bayou-style creations, and its signature Reuben Burger, which combines the flavors of a classic deli sandwich with a juicy hamburger. Guests can customize their meals with a selection of house-made sauces and pair their burgers with crispy tater tots and cold craft beers. The menu also features several ice cream flavors for a sweet finish. With its casual atmosphere, historic setting, and inventive approach to familiar favorites, Tin Top Burger Shop offers a laid-back dining experience for burger lovers in New Braunfels.

TXE TEXAS BISTRO (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS BISTRO

1932 S. Seguin Ave., Ste. 209, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Texas Bistro is a New American restaurant in New Braunfels, featuring locally inspired dishes that combine Texas ingredients with regional and international flavors. The restaurant offers a relaxed but polished atmosphere with indoor dining and a welcoming patio, making it a destination for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Menu highlights include tuna tartare with mango coulis and grapefruit vinaigrette, along with a brunch burger topped with chipotle aioli, a cream cheese, bacon, and jalapeño mixture, and a fried egg. Signature entrees include a Dijon and panko-crusted rack of lamb served with balsamic mint reduction, a poblano pepper stuffed with house-made chorizo, vegetables, and potatoes, and blackened shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, bacon, and spinach in a sherry cream sauce over lemon risotto.

TXE POBLANOS MEXICAN (KSAT 2026)

POBLANOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CATERING

204 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Poblanos Mexican Restaurant and Catering serves a variety of traditional Mexican dishes and classic Tex-Mex favorites in downtown San Antonio. The menu features enchiladas topped with rich poblano sauce, roasted chile rellenos stuffed with chicken and melted cheese, sizzling beef and chicken fajitas, and combination plates served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and fresh tortillas. Guests looking for heartier options can try the Amigo Bowl, layered with rice, grilled meats, vegetables, and warm queso, or the Tour de Mexico, a generous combination of seven Mexican favorites, including a burrito, enchilada, tostada, chile relleno, and beef taco. Steak specialties, house-made guacamole, fresh salsa, and traditional sides round out the menu, while margaritas and cold beverages complement the restaurant’s selection of Mexican and Tex-Mex comfort food.

TXE BEST QUALITY DAUGHTER (KSAT 2026)

BEST QUALITY DAUGHTER

602 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX 78215

Best Quality Daughter is an Asian-American restaurant at San Antonio’s Historic Pearl. It features a menu that blends Chinese, Southeast Asian, and South Texas culinary traditions into inventive New Asian-American cuisine. The kitchen prepares dishes such as Drunken Noodle Red Curry Mole, featuring Wagyu beef flank, wide noodles, seasonal vegetables, and a sauce combining Thai curry paste with the rich, earthy flavors of Mexican mole. Other favorites include 10-hour-braised pork belly served in bibb lettuce with pickled red onions and red chile, along with vegan Impossible Potstickers filled with plant-based meat, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, and garlic. The restaurant’s creative menu highlights the cultural influences and bold flavors that make Best Quality Daughter a distinctive dining destination.

TXE GOODE CO. ARMADILLO (KSAT 2026)

GOODE CO. ARMADILLO PALACE

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098

Goode Company Armadillo Palace is a sprawling Texas honky-tonk, restaurant, and live music destination in Houston that combines traditional Texas hospitality with mesquite-grilled cuisine. The venue features a dance hall, two bars, three performance stages, and a Walk of Fame honoring Texas-born music legends. The kitchen specializes in wood-fired dishes, including a 12-ounce heritage pork chop brined for 24 hours, grilled over mesquite, and finished with house-made tomato bacon jam. Other specialties include Kennedy Ranch Discada with skirt steak slow-cooked in beer sauce, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions, along with Texas Deer Camp Quail Legs wrapped in applewood-smoked bacon and served over white cheddar grits. Smoked chicken collard greens and house-made macaroni and cheese complete the menu, making Armadillo Palace a destination for Texas-inspired food, live entertainment, and a classic honky-tonk atmosphere.

TXE DEANS STEAK SEAFOOD (KSAT 2026)

DEAN’S STEAK & SEAFOOD

431 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Dean’s Steak & Seafood is an upscale restaurant inside the historic Kimpton Santo Hotel in downtown San Antonio, offering premium steaks, fresh seafood, and classic American steakhouse favorites. The menu features USDA Prime beef, Texas Wagyu, Fred Linz Heritage cuts, and Japanese A5 Wagyu, including an interactive A5 Hot Stone Wagyu experience and signature tomahawk steaks. Seafood selections range from fresh East Coast oysters, colossal shrimp cocktail, and chilled Alaskan king crab to pan-roasted Baja bass, wild Alaskan halibut, and Ora King salmon. Guests can begin their meal with baked crab cakes, truffle honey burrata, steak tartare, Oysters Rockefeller, or lobster bisque before exploring generous sides such as truffled macaroni and cheese, crispy onion rings, creamed spinach, and twice-baked potatoes. An extensive wine and whiskey selection, handcrafted cocktails, and desserts including colossal carrot cake complete the dining experience, bringing a modern approach to classic steakhouse luxury in the heart of San Antonio.

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