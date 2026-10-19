Freshly Made Italian Pasta from Scratch at Pazzo Pastaria

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE PAZZO PASTARIA (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | PAZZO PASTARIA

13777 Nacogdoches Road, Ste. 107, San Antonio, TX 78217

Pazzo Pastaria is a family-owned Italian restaurant in North San Antonio specializing in scratch-made pasta, traditional Italian comfort food, and contemporary dishes prepared with fresh ingredients. The menu features classic Lasagna Bolognese, Pappardelle Bolognese, spaghetti with meatballs, and Bucatini con Salsiccia, made with house-made Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, purple onions, marinated peppers, Marsala butter, and Pecorino cheese. Guests can also enjoy crispy Eggplant Parmesan, seasonal bruschetta and crostini, and freshly baked bread. House-made lemonade, Italian cream sodas, and desserts such as limoncello-soaked tiramisu and flourless torte caprese round out the menu, giving diners a taste of traditional Italian cooking with a creative, neighborhood feel.

TXE SeaWorld (2026)

FEAST YOUR EYES | SEAWORLD SPOOKTACULAR & HOWL-O-SCREAM

10500 SeaWorld Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

SeaWorld San Antonio celebrates Halloween with two seasonal experiences offering family-friendly fun during the day and frightening thrills after dark. SeaWorld Spooktacular runs through Nov. 1, featuring trick-or-treating for children ages 12 and under, the Spookley the Square Pumpkin Maze, an all-new Baby Shark live show and character meet-and-greets, and a Día de los Muertos celebration with traditional music, colorful alebrijes, and sugar skull characters.

As night falls, the park transforms into Howl-O-Scream, an adult-oriented Halloween experience featuring five haunted houses, eight themed scare zones known as terror-tories, three sinister shows, and seven themed bars serving drinks and snacks. Guests can encounter terrifying characters, explore elaborate haunted attractions, and experience SeaWorld’s thrill rides after dark. Both Halloween experiences are included with park admission, although Howl-O-Scream features mature themes, intense scares, and restrictions on costumes.

TXE Chop It Up FRED AND STEPHEN GARZA-GUZMAN (KSAT 2026)

CHOP IT UP | FRED AND STEPHEN GARZA-GUZMAN

YouTube.com/@TexasEats

Fred and Stephen Garza-Guzman, founders of Curious Twins Paranormal, sat down for a spooky edition of “Chop It Up” exploring San Antonio’s haunted history, ghost stories, and unexplained mysteries. Founded in 2017, the duo specializes in historical ghost tours and paranormal investigations that combine local folklore, historical research, true crime, and firsthand accounts of unusual experiences. Rather than relying on jump scares or theatrical tricks, the pair takes an educational approach to the paranormal, exploring historic architecture, cemetery symbolism, Indigenous history, and the stories behind some of San Antonio’s most mysterious locations. The conversation offers a look at the city’s haunted reputation and the experiences that have shaped the Curious Twins’ work, with the extended interview available on the Texas Eats YouTube channel.

TXE MOREA ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATIONS | MOREA ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE

101 Club Dr, Floresville, TX 78114

Morea Italian Steakhouse in Floresville combines premium Texas steaks with traditional Italian cuisine in a relaxed yet refined dining atmosphere. The restaurant specializes in Rosewood Texas Prime beef, house-made pasta, fresh seafood, and creative appetizers that bring together Italian flavors and Texas ingredients. Signature dishes include the Plate Maserati, featuring an 8-ounce prime beef cut topped with Gorgonzola truffle sauce, along with brisket pappardelle, lamb rigatoni, burrata ravioli, and lemon shrimp risotto. Guests can start their meal with fried mozzarella, wild mushroom and Parmesan rice balls, burrata and tomato boards, or flash-fried Brussels sprouts drizzled with hot honey. A full-service bar offers craft cocktails, margaritas, old fashioneds, and sangria, while classic Italian desserts such as tiramisu provide a sweet finish.

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