Devouring Mushroom Pasta for the Ronald McDonald House’s MEN WHO COOK Gala

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATION | MEN WHO COOK

13715 FM1560, Helotes, TX 78023

Men Who Cook is the signature gala for the Ronald McDonald House in San Antonio, now in its fifth year and taking place at Pedrotti’s Ranch for the first time. Kaitlin Contreras, director of marketing for the organization, said community partners come out to cook their best dishes and serve their best drinks, with all proceeds going to the house here in San Antonio. The organization provides transportation, lodging and support for families traveling to the area for children seeking medical care, and Contreras said the goal is to bridge that divide so families have the means to be here.

Tickets are still available ahead of the October 22 event, and more information is at the Ronald McDonald House of San Antonio website. Richard Leal, executive chef at Ardere, offered a preview of what guests can expect: scratch pasta with a mushroom crema built on a roasted mushroom blend and mushroom stock, finished with oyster, king trumpet and shiitake mushrooms, 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh parsley and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Also on the table are fresh pulled mozzarella with stracciatella and a roasted tomato compote of Campari and heirloom cherry tomatoes, plus a vanilla bean panna cotta with passion fruit pearls, an almond lace cookie and fresh raspberry sauce.

Bacon Wizard TXE (KSAT 2026)

TRY IT TUESDAY | THE AMAZING BACON WIZARD

The Amazing Bacon Wizard promises an easier way to prepare up to a pound of bacon in the microwave by hanging strips vertically from a collapsible rack and allowing excess grease to drip into a tray below. On “Try It Tuesday,” David Elder put the kitchen gadget to the test, but the results did not live up to the promise. Cooking the bacon took about 18 minutes, with some portions coming out burnt while others were undercooked, and the process left plenty of grease splattered inside the microwave. While the BPA-free, dishwasher-safe gadget folds flat for storage and eliminates the need for a frying pan, the lengthy cook time, uneven results, and messy cleanup left the Texas Eats NOW team unimpressed.

Pumpkin Slushie TXE (KSAT 2026)

WILL IT SLUSHY? | PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

In honor of National Coffee Day, “Will It Slushy?” gave one of fall’s most recognizable drinks an icy makeover as David Elder put pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks and Dutch Bros into the Ninja SLUSHi machine. The recurring Texas Eats NOW challenge pits drinks against each other to find out whether they taste better, worse, or just plain strange after being transformed into frozen slushies. This time, neither pumpkin spice latte survived the experiment particularly well, with the freezing process changing the flavor and leaving the team preferring both drinks in their original form. The verdict was clear: Pumpkin spice may work hot or iced, but turning it into a slushy did not improve either.

BEANBOOZLED TXE (KSAT 2026)

TEAM BUILDING TUESDAY | BEANBOOZLED

The Texas Eats NOW crew put their taste buds and teamwork to the test with Jelly Belly’s BeanBoozled, a candy roulette game where identical-looking jelly beans can taste either surprisingly good or spectacularly awful. David Elder, Andre Glover, Alex Mathison, and David Hinojosa took turns choosing beans without knowing whether they would get flavors such as Strawberry Banana Smoothie or Dead Fish, Berry Blue or Toothpaste, Juicy Pear or Booger, and Cappuccino or Liver & Onions. Because each good and bad flavor pair looks virtually identical, there is no way to know what is coming until someone takes a bite. The unpredictable reactions make BeanBoozled equal parts candy challenge and team-building exercise, although some flavors make it considerably harder to be a team player.

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