Trio Cocktail Selections at Perry’s Steakhouse & An Interview with Spurs Champion Fabricio Oberto

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

THIRSTY THURSDAY | PERRY’S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE

15900 La Cantera Pkwy #22200, San Antonio, TX 78256

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille sits on the far northwest side of San Antonio near La Cantera, where the bar program runs on a rotating menu built around classic cocktails with a twist. The lineup includes a mini martini trio offered for the month of October so guests can taste a little of each.

The trio starts with a Straight Paloma made with Codigo 1530 Blanco and blood orange, which softens the grapefruit’s acidity while keeping its dry citrus edge. The Peachy Plane is a take on a Paper Plane using peach puree and Maker’s Mark, and the newest addition is the Whiskey Noir Sour, a lighter bourbon drink made with Four Roses and a house-made Harry’s pinot noir syrup. The sour is interactive: guests can add egg white for a creamy mouthfeel, then stir the syrup in to taste. The individual drinks are available any time, while the trio selections run through October.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

CHOP IT UP | FABRICIO OBERTO

This episode of Chop It Up welcomes former Spurs player Fabricio Oberto, a name that should be familiar for any basketball fan in the Alamo city. The set for this episode, including the chairs, rug, coffee table and side table, was furnished by La-Z-Boy of San Antonio, with more at SouthTexasFurniture.com.

Fabricio has an impressive basketball resume, as a former 2004 Olympic Gold medalist and 2007 NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, but his journey hasn’t stopped there. Well after basketball he continues to chase what excites and energizes him, whether that’s working with ESPN Deportes as a studio analyst, playing with his band New Indians, or even climbing mountains.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | NADC BURGER

1007 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

NADC Burger, also known as Not A Damn Chance, sits on the east side of downtown Austin and is the product of an unlikely partnership between professional skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. The two started out making burgers for fun and handing them out for free, including at an invite-only pro skate park in California, where they settled on the name during the drive over and grabbed the Instagram handle on the spot. A friend with an open kitchen suggested they actually sell them, and the concept grew from there.

The burger took the better part of two years to dial in, with the team testing the right cheese, beef, buns, onions, sauce and pickles the same way a chef would design a piece of sushi. One of Williams’ signature seasonings became the base of the recipe, and the patties come out cooked to a juicy medium. Fries round out the order, along with ice cold beer and sodas up front.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATION | GRISTMILL

1287 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130

The Gristmill has been serving the historic city of Gruene for almost 50 years, inside a building that has stood for more than a century right off the Guadalupe River. Operations manager Larry Abel oversees a kitchen that keeps longtime favorites on the menu while adding new items, and the dining rooms, including the Turkey Room, look out over the river.

A new roasted chicken starts with all-natural, free-range birds marinated at least 24 hours in original steak seasoning, olive oil, fresh squeezed lime juice and honey. The chicken is seared on a char-broiler for diamond grill marks, wrapped and baked about an hour and 15 minutes, then dipped in a glaze and seared once more before plating with sauce and mashed potatoes. The result is tender and juicy with the lime acidity carrying through to the bone. Also on the table is a towering stack of massive onion rings served with gravy, and for dessert, a six-layer strawberry cake with strawberry glaze and a light crumb.

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