Spurs Forward Harrison Barnes Talks About Trick-Or-Treat for UNICEF

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE OWL CREEK (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS EATS HALLOWEEN | OWL CREEK FARM

12355 Military Drive West, San Antonio, TX 78253

Owl Creek Farm in West San Antonio offers family-friendly fall activities during the day before transforming into Nightmare at Owl Creek, an outdoor Halloween attraction featuring haunted trails, spooky mazes, and terrifying encounters after dark. The farm’s daytime activities include a seasonal pumpkin patch, petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides, bounce houses, and play areas where families can interact with goats, sheep, horses, pigs, and other farm animals. At night, visitors can explore six themed attractions, including the creepy Haunted Doll Trail, the wooded Dark End Woods Maze, the carnival-inspired Freak Show, and the winding Barn Maze. Guests looking for milder scares can try the Cowboy Trail or the extraterrestrial-themed Contact Zone, both designed with younger visitors in mind. With a mix of daytime autumn fun and nighttime frights, Owl Creek Farm offers two different ways to celebrate Halloween in San Antonio.

TXE JOHNNYS MERCADO (KSAT 2026)

DAYCATION DESTINATIONS | CHEF JOHNNY’S MERCADO at SAN ANTONIO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

9800 Airport Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78216

San Antonio chef and restaurateur Johnny Hernandez is bringing the city’s vibrant culinary traditions to travelers with the grand opening of Chef Johnny’s Mercado inside Terminal A at San Antonio International Airport. Hernandez was front and center for the ribbon-cutting celebration of the new restaurant, which brings together flavors from several of the chef’s popular concepts, including La Gloria, Burgerteca, and Frutería. The menu features Mexican-inspired street food, creative burgers, customizable bowls, and fresh dishes that showcase the diverse flavors of San Antonio. Travelers can enjoy selections such as carnitas, birria, carne asada, and chicken alambre bowls, along with salads, loaded queso, and traditional desserts including pastel de elote and Mexican chocolate cake. With bold Mexican flavors and convenient airport dining, Chef Johnny’s Mercado gives visitors a taste of San Antonio before they even leave the terminal.

TXE Harrison Barnes UNICEF (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS EATS HALLOWEEN | HARRISON BARNES & TRICK-OR-TREAT FOR UNICEF

UNICEFUSA.org/Trick-or-Treat

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes is helping turn Halloween into an opportunity to support children around the world through his partnership with UNICEF USA and its Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign. Barnes speaks about his involvement in the initiative, which celebrates its 75th anniversary and encourages families to raise money for children who need access to medical care, clean water, nutritious food, and educational resources. First launched in Philadelphia in 1950, the campaign became known for its iconic orange collection boxes, which children carried while trick-or-treating to collect donations. Supporters can also participate through online fundraising and digital giving opportunities. Barnes, who has also supported UNICEF’s Play Can’t Wait campaign, continues to use his platform to raise awareness of children’s needs and encourage families to make a difference while celebrating Halloween.

TXE Wagyu Factory (KSAT 2026)

ON THE MENU | WAGYU FACTORY

11745 I-10, Ste. 414, San Antonio, TX 78230

Wagyu Factory brings an all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue, hot pot, and Asian buffet experience to San Antonio’s Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, featuring premium Wagyu beef from Japan, Australia, and the United States. Guests can grill their own selections at the table, choosing from richly marbled Japanese A5 Wagyu, Australian M9 Wagyu, American Wagyu, beef tongue, hanger steak, thinly sliced beef, and pork belly. The restaurant also offers customizable sukiyaki hot pot, an extensive sushi selection, and prepared dishes including Wagyu fried rice, Wagyu sliders, mini lobster rolls, dumplings, udon, and tempura. A self-service sauce bar lets diners experiment with house-made sauces, specialty salts, and seasonings, while unlimited beverages, soft-serve ice cream, and desserts such as egg tarts complete the experience.

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