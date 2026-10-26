Devouring Pan de Muerto & Pumpkin Conchas at La Panaderia

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TEXAS EATS 2026 (KSAT 2026)

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS | LA PANADERIA

301 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

La Panaderia is celebrating their culture this season with a full Dia de los Muertos celebration. The bakery has community altars at all five of their locations throughout the season, along with hand painted calaveras on display at every location, so guests can take in the cultural side of the holiday along with the bread.

Pan de muerto is the yearly staple, joined this season by concha muertos, a combination of a concha and a pan de muerto, plus pumpkin conchas and Talavera pan de muertos that are decorated by hand and take about five minutes apiece, which keeps them in limited quantities. New savory options include a Hawaiian burger with grilled pineapple, grilled jalapenos, and bacon built on brioche buns made from the same dough as the conchas.

TEXAS EATS 2026 (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS EATS HALLOWEEN | THE GREY MOSS INN

19010 Scenic Loop Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

The Grey Moss Inn opened in 1929, and co-owner Martha Valadez said the restaurant has plenty of haunted history: glassware once flew off a shelf behind the bar with no explanation and was caught on the restaurant’s cameras, and during remodeling the faucets on the well tank shut off on their own.

The new menu is built around grilled, from-scratch cooking. The milanesa is made with filet mignon rather than the traditional sirloin, and the traditional fajitas come with chicken and beef, rice and borracho beans. The queso with housemade chorizo is a guest favorite, served with homemade corn and flour tortillas, and the lineup also includes enchiladas and ribeye tacos topped with avocado, cilantro, cheese and serrano.

TEXAS EATS 2026 (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS EATS HALLOWEEN | THE MENGER HOTEL

204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205

Located minutes from the River Walk and steps from the Alamo, the historic Menger Hotel reigns as the oldest continuously operating hotel west of the Mississippi. The hotel is known for being haunted and that includes the second floor King Ranch suite, where Captain Richard King died, and where one guest reported waking around midnight feeling watched.

The Colonial Room is the restaurant inside the Menger Hotel, serving lunch and weekend brunch. The kitchen’s signature mango ice cream traces back to the mango trees that once grew on the property, when the chefs of the day began turning the fruit into desserts. The Reuben sandwich is another favorite as it’s built on rye bread with fresh corned beef, Swiss cheese and housemade thousand island dressing, served with fries and a pickle spear.

TEXAS EATS 2026 (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS EATS HALLOWEEN | OWL CREEK FARM

12355 Military Dr W, San Antonio, TX 78253

Owl Creek Farm in West San Antonio offers family-friendly fall activities during the day before transforming into Nightmare at Owl Creek, an outdoor Halloween attraction featuring haunted trails, spooky mazes, and terrifying encounters after dark. The farm’s daytime activities include a seasonal pumpkin patch, petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides, bounce houses, and play areas where families can interact with goats, sheep, horses, pigs, and other farm animals. At night, visitors can explore six themed attractions, including the creepy Haunted Doll Trail, the wooded Dark End Woods Maze, the carnival-inspired Freak Show, and the winding Barn Maze. Guests looking for milder scares can try the Cowboy Trail or the extraterrestrial-themed Contact Zone, both designed with younger visitors in mind. With a mix of daytime autumn fun and nighttime frights, Owl Creek Farm offers two different ways to celebrate Halloween in San Antonio.

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