This island paradise is just 30 minutes outside San Antonio

SEGUIN, Texas – Son's Island is a little piece of Texas paradise located just 30 minutes outside San Antonio in Seguin.

Guests can rent cabanas for the day or for the evening and there are also options for overnight "glamping" tents.

Cabana rental prices vary but swimming, fishing, beach volleyball, boat docking, water slide, cornhole and barbecuing are all included in the rental price.

Just be prepared to bring your own fishing gear if you plan on catching any fish, there isn't any to rent.

There are kayak and paddleboard rentals, however, and giant floats are available to rent as well. Guests are also welcome to bring their own kayaks, boats, jet skis and floats.

Son’s Island was in danger of closing last year with the proposed dewatering of Lake Gonzales, Meadow Lake, Lake Placid, and Lake McQueeney but the draining has been delayed, pending a trial in October.

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority had said draining the four lakes was necessary due to safety concerns over aging dams.

Son's Island -- Photo courtesy Geoffrey King.

Reservations are required to visit the island. Click here to check availability.

Suggested items to bring:

Beach towels

Charcoal

Lighter fluid

BBQ utensils

Ice

Ice chest

Water shoes

Food and drinks

Bug repellent

Click here for more information about Son’s Island.