Kenny Chesney coming to San Antonio in 2020 for Chillaxification tour

SAN ANTONIO – Kenny Chesney is bringing his Chillaxification tour to San Antonio next year.

The country crooner will perform May 23 at the Alamodome and tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at Ticketmaster.com.

Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti and Spearhead will all be opening for Chesney.

Official presale packages will be available starting Thursday. Click here for more information on presale tickets.

Chesney will also perform April 18 in Arlington and May 22 in Houston.

No shirt, no shoes, no problems. (Well, not really. The Alamodome requires you to wear a shirt and shoes.)