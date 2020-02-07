Here’s whats happening Friday at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo opens Friday morning at 10 a.m. Here are some of the events that are taking place.

EVENTS

Open Purebred Gilts - Swine Barn 7 a.m.

Open Breeding Beef Cattle - Cattle Barn 8 a.m.

Dairy Judging Contest - Cattle Barn 8 a.m.

Longhorns 101 - 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Zoomagination - 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Amazing Archery - 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bustin in the Barn - 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Wild Things Zoofari - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races - 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Extreme Dogs -2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark- Until Midnight

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard:

Cody Wayne – 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Gary P Nunn - 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion

Small Town Habit – 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Raulito Navaira – 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

La Tropa F- 10:30 p.m. - Midnight

Chute 7:

Austin Gilliam – 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Back in Black- 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole:

Nicki White- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Walt Wilkins - 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Chad Boyd- 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Frontier Club (members only):

Jeremy Richards Band – 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

PRCA Rodeo with Sammy Hagar & The Circle - 7 p.m.

HOURS OF OPERATION: