Here’s what’s happening Tuesday at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo continues on Tuesday. Here are some of the events that are taking place.

You can get FREE fairgrounds admission on Tuesday, Feb. 11 when you wear your Spurs gear. There will be a Spurs watch party starting at 4 p.m. in the Bud Light Courtyard pending no inclement weather. Get a chance to see the Coyote, and catch the game.

Be sure to check out this video from KSAT 12′s rodeo coverage. To view more videos, click here.

KSAT 12 will continue to follow the rodeo throughout the event. Return periodically for more information.

For the full list of 2020 music performers, click here.

To view the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo website, click here.

EVENTS

Sheep Skillathon - Morris Activity Center - 2 p.m.

Barrel Race - Horse Show Arena - 8 a.m.

Longhorns 101 - 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Zoomagination - 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Amazing Archery - 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bustin in the Barn - 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Wild Things Zoofari - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races - 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Extreme Dogs -2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC