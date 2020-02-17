Here’s what’s happening Monday at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo continues on Monday. There’s lots to see and do. Here are some of the events taking place.
It’s $2 Day which means $2 fairgrounds admission, $2 select carnival rides and $2 select food in the carnival all day.
KSAT 12 will continue to follow the rodeo throughout the event. Return periodically for more information.
For the full list of 2020 music performers, click here.
To view the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo website, click here.
EVENTS
- Junior Market Barrows (Group 1) - Swine Barn - 7 a.m.
- Horse Judging Contest - Expo Hall - 8:30 a.m.
- Breakaway Roping - Horse Show Arena - 2 p.m.
- Longhorns 101 - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Zoomagination - 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Amazing Archery - 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Bustin in the Barn - 1 p.m. and 2 p.m./ 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 6 p.m./7 p.m.
- Wild Things Zoofari - 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
- Swifty Swine Pig Races - 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
- Dan-Dan the Farmer Man - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
- Bud Light Courtyard: Jake Worthington - 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
- Bud Light Food Court Pavilion: Gary Glenn & the 20X Band - 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Robert Escamilla and Texas Rain - 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Chute 7: Finding Friday - 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
- The Watering Hole: Ed Morales & Brance Arnold - 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Chad Boyd - 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Frontier Club (members only): None
- PRCA Rodeo with Morgan Wallen - 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.