Here’s what’s happening Monday at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo continues on Monday. There’s lots to see and do. Here are some of the events taking place.

It’s $2 Day which means $2 fairgrounds admission, $2 select carnival rides and $2 select food in the carnival all day.

EVENTS

Junior Market Barrows (Group 1) - Swine Barn - 7 a.m.

Horse Judging Contest - Expo Hall - 8:30 a.m.

Breakaway Roping - Horse Show Arena - 2 p.m.

Longhorns 101 - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Zoomagination - 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Amazing Archery - 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bustin in the Barn - 1 p.m. and 2 p.m./ 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 6 p.m./7 p.m.

Wild Things Zoofari - 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races - 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

