30,000 wishing lanterns will light up River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday 30,000 wishing lanterns will light up the River Walk as a symbol of hope, wishes for the future and a way to honor loved ones.

This light up the night event allows revelers to personalize lanterns before they're released into the water.

"People express themselves in ways we could not have imagined. They write on their lanterns to express grief, their aspirations for education, love, health, and harmony in their lives, and the greater good of all," said Executive Director of the San Antonio River Walk Association Maggie Thompson.

Lanterns on the Water began in 2017 with 2,500 people and grew to more than 15,000 participants in 2018.

Admission to the event is free and wishing lanterns are sold online at TheSanAntonioRiverWalk.com.

'While You Were Sleeping': Alamo Rangers protect history, answer questions in middle of night

Lanterns will also be sold at the event for $5 each, while supplies last.

Participants who attend between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. can enjoy music and dance performances at the Shops at Rivercenter lagoon or the Convention Center lagoon.

Lanterns will remain in the water until 10:30 p.m., giving guests time to enjoy the event long after the launch.

Texas mom finds 3.72-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Pickup for presale lanterns will be at the street level of 368 E. Market Street and any unclaimed pre-purchased lanterns will be launched on the purchaser's behalf, according to a press release.

Video shows bungee cord shred as attendant pulls lever on slingshot ride

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.