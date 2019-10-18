7 big events, concerts taking place this weekend

1956: Country singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam, who has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and sold more than 25 million records, is born in Pikeville, Kentucky.

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend is all about beer, monarch butterflies and Dwight Yoakam.

Here's a list of events taking place this weekend:

Blue October: Since the '90s Blue October has been belting out music. On Friday night, the band will perform at Aztec Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Hero Fest: This is an all-day event that consists of live music, food and activities for all ages. All proceeds from the event go to the San Antonio Firefighter Cancer Fund. It will take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Mission County Park.

San Antonio Beer Festival: This is the 13th year for this popular event. There will be more than 400 premium and craft beer options to sample. Not only beer but there will be live music, food trucks, local vendors, games and more. It will take place at Dignowity and Lockwood parks Saturday. General admission entry is at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival: This is the fourth annual celebration of butterflies, bats, bees and other pollinators at the Historic Pearl. There will be a People for Pollinators Parade, the chance to tag monarch butterflies, art installations and so much more. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boo Bash 2019: Traders Village is hosting this event Sunday. Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. There will be fun entertainment, live music, activities and trick-or-treating. It is all free to attend and parking is $4. It will run from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

San Antonio Zombie Walk: This fun get together of the undead will take place Sunday at Tower of the Americas. It will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam: The legendary country music artist makes his return to the Alamo City Sunday. He will perform at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are still available.

